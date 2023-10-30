Number of women-led startups grew by 18%; 105 women-led companies became unicorns in 5 years

In India’s fast-growing startup ecosystem, women founders have also transformed their entrepreneurial journeys into successful businesses. According to a report by WISER, Women in India’s Startup Ecosystem Report, women-led startups in India have grown by 18% in the last five years.

There were about 6,000 startups (10%) led by women in India in 2017, and by 2022, this is expected to increase to 80,000 (18%) – an increase of 8% over the last five years.

According to the report, out of 80,000 women-led startups, 105 became unicorns in these five years. A unicorn is a startup company valued at more than $1 billion in the venture capital industry.

The WISER report includes participation from over 200 startups including Urban Company, Meesho, Zomato, etc.

‘Funding women startups’

Women-led startups have also received funding support from venture capitalists. The report notes that women founders of Indian startups have seen a 20% increase in funding between 2017 ($5.9 billion) and 2022-YTD 2023 ($21.9 billion).

“Even though the number of startups in India is growing at a tremendous rate (from 6000 to 80,000 in the last five years), the growth in women-led startups, both in numbers and funding, is outpacing the industry average. If it As the trend continues, we can expect the percentage of women-led startups to continue to grow over the next decade,” said Akanksha Gulati, director of ACT.

‘Gender neutrality in startups’

The report highlights the rise of women in charge of startups as opposed to corporate firms. Startups are currently performing better than traditional enterprises, with 32% women holding managerial positions, compared to 21% in corporates. The gap widens even further at the CXO level, where only 5% of leadership positions in corporates are women, compared to 18% in startups. Additionally, startups with female founders have 2.5 times as many women in senior roles as startups with male-founders. “Although the overall figures are promising, significant work lies ahead – 10 years into their careers, 8 in 10 men in startups hold positions at director level or above, compared to only 5 in 10 women,” the report said. “

Updated: October 30, 2023, 11:44 am IST

Source: www.livemint.com