Number of retired NHS workers with £100k pension has doubled in three years

The number of retired NHS staff on pensions of more than £100,000 a year has doubled since 2020.

It comes as strikes by everyone from nurses to senior doctors have hit the NHS this year, with the Government once again in talks with doctors over pay.

Health care workers argue that their pay has not kept up with inflation and have demanded a salary increase of up to 35 percent to make up the shortfall.

But more than 6,000 former NHS workers receive six-figure payouts each year from their defined benefit pensions, which guarantee an income until death, figures obtained under freedom of information laws have revealed. That’s more than double the figure in 2020, when more than 3,000 people were paid six-figure salaries in retirement.

Around 37,000 retired NHS staff are now paid annual incomes between £50,000 and £99,999. About 33,000 paid between £33,000 and £49,999.

Experts said the figures highlight other forms of generous remuneration of public sector workers apart from salaries.

This highly attractive type of pension is now rare outside the public sector.

Most workers have a defined contribution pension, which invests their savings in stocks and bonds. This means their pots are sensitive to market fluctuations, and a big drop in retirement preparation forces savers to either stay in work longer or accept lower income.

NHS and other public sector pensions have annual increases in line with inflation. Last year’s high rate of inflation meant public sector pensions rose by 10 per cent in April. From next spring, all NHS pension payments will increase by 6.7 per cent. This means that for 6,000 NHS staff, their income will increase by at least £6,700 in April.

In total, the NHS paid out £11 billion to its pensioners in the 2022-23 tax year, official documents show.

John Ralph, an independent pensions consultant, said the NHS pensions paid today were earned under an older system, but since 2015 the scheme has become even more generous.

He said: “Starting in 2015, a doctor who then became a consultant would receive a pension worth about £100,000 in today’s money when he retired after working for 40 years.”

Tom Selby of broker AJ Bell said public sector pensions had become “eye-wateringly expensive” for the state.

“A guaranteed, inflation-protected income of £66 to £100,000 is easily worth millions of pounds over a 30-year retirement,” he said.

“This is something that is often forgotten in debates about remuneration in the public sector.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this year scrapped the £1.073m lifetime allowance cap on pension savings after lobbying by the British Medical Association, which insisted the tax was pushing senior NHS doctors into early retirement.

A separate Freedom of Information request found that increasing numbers of NHS workers have stopped paying their pensions in an attempt to boost take-home pay.

More than 150,000 people exited the NHS pension scheme between April and December last year, according to data obtained by wealth manager Quilter.

Nearly 54,000 NHS staff said they have paused their contributions due to cost-of-living pressures. Of these, half said they left the plan because of “affordability”, while the remainder cited “other financial priorities”.

While typical private sector workers contribute around 5 per cent of their salary to their pension, in the NHS scheme this can be as much as 13.5 per cent. However this comes with very high employer contributions – the NHS pays 20.6 per cent of its staff’s salaries into the pension scheme. This compares with the typical rate of 3 percent in the private sector.

Liz Emerson of the Intergenerational Foundation, a charity, said the unfunded nature of the pension scheme means young, working taxpayers will have to foot the bill for such a large contribution from the state.

“It’s all very well today promising higher pensions, but it is our children and grandchildren who will pay for it,” he said.

Defined benefit pensions have largely been phased out of the private sector because they have become too expensive for employers.

Today, public sector pensions represent the government’s largest liability at £2.3 trillion, almost a trillion pounds more than its borrowings.

A government spokesperson said: “The NHS Pension Scheme provides retirement benefits for hard-working staff after a lifetime of service, and in 2015 we introduced a new scheme based on career average rather than final salary earnings to ensure this So that the cost is sustainable for the future.

“Employees and their employers are required to pay the cost of the benefits they receive into the plan, with higher earners paying proportionately more than other members. An assessment is carried out every four years to ensure that the level of contributions made meets the full cost of their pension entitlements as they build them up.

