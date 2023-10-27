NUGX vs Billion-Dollar Brands VeChain (VET) and Stellar (XLM)

tldr

Stellar’s EURC partnership has failed to halt XLM’s ongoing market decline.

VeChain Bus Issued a self-custody wallet, Many experts say this could boost the VET market in the coming months. Similarly, the Stellar (XLM) community is still celebrating Linking EURC stablecoin to network.

However, the excitement surrounding both the projects cannot be compared nuggetrush, Unlike other meme coins, NuggetRush (NUGX) purpose of Provide valuable real-world utility, Still, can he make it? NUGX A Top ICOs, let’s discuss.

nuggetrush (NUGX) there is one play game to earn And the meme coin project that stands out for its real-world utility. The game allows users to earn money for their in-game activity, which includes build a mining empire, It also provides a way Test a player’s decision making skills and resource management.

Users start with a small plot of land and simple equipment. They then have to navigate through a virtual landscape exploring in-game collectibles In mineral rich areas. The game provides a realistic experience, incorporating real-world technologies geophysical survey, soil sampleand traditional prospecting techniques.

NuggetRush (NUGX) Also allows cooperation between players. For example, players can Create Mining Partnerships, They can also join mining guilds for increased efficiency and shared rewards. second area NuggetRush (NUGX) What stands out is its ease of converting gaming rewards real world assets,

The platform allows the staking of in-game NFTs. Users can also sell these rewards on the secondary market. nuggetrush It is yet to be launched. However, this blockchain ico Is rapidly gaining fame within the crypto community.

NUGX It is in Phase 1 of its presale and is trading at $0.010. NUGX Phase 2 is set to rise by 20% to $0.012 soon. Other than this, nuggetrush when will it launch NUGX’s The price has increased to $0.020. Such an increase would reflect a 100% development From its Step 1 value – Current valuation. Are you ready to double your profits?

Excitement grows over VeChain (VET) self-custody wallet

VeChain (VET) announced on September 20, 2023 Releasing your self-custody wallet, The announcement is part of VeChain’s planned upgrade of its ecosystem. According to the team, the wallet will allow Viewing asset transfers and NFTs, Furthermore, it provides fee-delegation service for users.

VeChain wallet released a few days later VET and VeThor listed on Coinbase Token. However, despite recent positive developments, VeChain’s native token, VET, has remained stagnant. After a positive September, VET traded at $0.0168 on October 3. As of October 22, VET increased slightly by 4.1% Up to $0.0175.

VeChain is one of the few cryptocurrencies in the supply chain monitoring space. This uniqueness makes VeChain one of the best cryptocurrencies Projects. With recent upgrades designed to improve VeChain’s usability and user experience, VET can do just that surge Towards $0.0200.

Stellar (XLM) Improves Efficiency with Stablecoin Partnership

EURC stablecoin Launched on Stellar (XLM) on September 26, 2023, expanding its payment functionality. As a result, Stellar (XLM) joins Ethereum and Avalanche as the only networks to offer the EURC stablecoin. This partnership could make Stellar (XLM) one of the Top DeFi Projects Available.

Stellar’s stablecoin partnerships have been impressive, yet so is its XLM token struggled to get out $0.11 mark. Following the announcement on September 26, XLM was trading at $0.118. By October 22, it was 6.0% decline Up to $0.110.

Despite XLM’s slow performance, analysts remain bullish on Stellar’s recent partnerships bring price rally, Stellar will now offer more services customers in the eurozone, so experts say that its network activity will increase. If this happens, XLM may do so 19.0% jump From $0.131.

