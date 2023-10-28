[LOct. 27, 2023: Staff Writer, The Brighter Side of News]

Nuclear fusion is a nuclear process in which hydrogen atoms fuse so intensely that they merge into helium.. (Credit: Creative Commons)

In an unprecedented announcement towards a carbon-neutral future, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm conveyed the Biden administration’s aspirations to operate a commercial nuclear fusion facility within the coming decade. With the aim of leading the country’s pivot towards clean energy, President Joe Biden is keen to use nuclear fusion, an emerging technology, as a pristine, carbon-free energy source.

“It’s not outside the realm of possibility” that the United States could realize Biden’s “decadal vision of commercial fusion,” Granholm said during a recent interview.

For the uninitiated, nuclear fusion is a nuclear process in which hydrogen atoms fuse with such force that they fuse into helium. This process releases huge amounts of energy and heat. The advantage that fusion has over other nuclear reactions is the absence of radioactive waste production. As proponents affirm its potential, nuclear fusion emerges as a beacon of hope, promising a future where it can replace fossil fuels and traditional energy sources. However, the use of carbon-free energy from fusion to power homes and enterprises is still a vision for the distant future.

US Energy Secretary Granholm. (Credit: Getty Images)

Recalling a milestone in fusion research, a remarkable breakthrough was achieved at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. Last December, researchers celebrated the first successful nuclear fusion, the culmination of decades of tireless effort.

International oversight and global implications of fusion

During her address, Granholm did not miss the opportunity to commend the Vienna-based UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), for its important role in ensuring nations respect their international agreements. In particular, he stressed their role in ensuring that nuclear projects are not misused, especially for illicit activities such as weapons manufacturing. Granholm stressed, “The IAEA is instrumental in ensuring that nuclear power is used for good and does not fall into the hands of bad actors.”

These international agreements, signed with more than 170 countries, give the IAEA the authority to inspect nuclear projects, verifying that their nuclear reactors and materials are used exclusively for peaceful purposes, including energy production.

The relevance of nuclear energy has increased in recent times, which is in line with the ambitious goals of the Biden administration. The plan emphasizes a carbon-free power sector by 2035, ultimately aspiring to a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.

Granholm addressed the issues of radioactive waste storage, addressing a serious challenge associated with nuclear power. He revealed the US’s proactive approach in exploring potential communities willing to accommodate interim storage space. Currently, nuclear reactors across the country primarily store used fuel. Giving specific details, he said, “We have identified 12 organizations who are going to discuss with communities across the country about whether they are interested (in hosting the interim site).”

Cooling towers of nuclear power plants. (Credit: Creative Commons)

Drawing a global perspective, while the US currently abstains from recycling nuclear fuel, nations such as France have been leaders in this field. Recycled nuclear fuel has the potential to give rise to new fuel. Nevertheless, critics argue against its economic feasibility and potential dangers, including fear of nuclear weapons proliferation.

Expert opinion and future projections

Lending an expert voice to the discourse, Professor Dennis White, head of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, praised America’s strategic progress in fusion. By fostering research collaboration and investing in diverse design approaches, the nation hopes to have a demonstrable fusion prototype within a decade. “It doesn’t guarantee that any particular company will get there, but we have several shots at the goal,” White confirmed.

White’s optimism matches the larger sentiment of using commercial fusion to power our society without contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

Looking at other energy pathways, Granholm shared that the Biden administration is on the verge of announcing details about an $8 billion hydrogen hub initiative backed by bipartisan infrastructure legislation. However, environmentalists have raised concerns about hydrogen’s potential climate impact, particularly its indirect contribution to methane and other greenhouse gas levels.

Responding to global environmental changes and recent UK policy amendments, Granholm reiterated the urgency of a rapid transition to clean energy. Highlighting dangerous climate change, he said, “When you look at the heat waves that we have had this summer in Britain, I think it becomes clear that we need to put the accelerator on.”

Difference between nuclear fusion and conventional nuclear reactors

The main difference between nuclear fusion and conventional nuclear reactors is the type of nuclear reaction used to generate energy.

One route to nuclear fusion is to use atoms of deuterium and tritium, both isotopes of hydrogen. They fuse under incredible heat and pressure, and the resulting product releases energy in the form of heat. (Credit: Getty Images)

Nuclear fusion is the process by which two or more atomic nuclei join together, or “fuse”, to form a heavier nucleus. This process releases a large amount of energy, because the mass of the resulting nucleus is slightly less than the sum of the masses of the original nuclei.

Traditional nuclear reactors use a process called nuclear fission to generate energy. Nuclear fission is the process by which a heavy nucleus splits into two or more lighter nuclei. This process also releases a large amount of energy.

Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR). This is the most common type, with about 300 operable reactors for power generation. (Credit: Creative Commons)

Most of the energy released in fission appears as the kinetic energy of the fission fragments. These fragments are slowed down by collisions with atoms in the reactor, which become hot (thermalization). The heat is transferred to a coolant, usually water, which is heated and turns into steam. The steam then drives a turbine connected to an electrical generator.

Here is a table that summarizes the major differences between nuclear fusion and conventional nuclear reactors:

conventional nuclear reactor Light elements, such as deuterium and tritium heavy elements, such as uranium and plutonium ​Helium, a non-radioactive gas ​highly radioactive fission products Inherently safe, as the reaction will automatically stop if the reactor is damaged More dangerous, because the fission reaction can continue even when the reactor is shut down It is very difficult to achieve and maintain the high temperatures and pressures required for fusion Well-established technology, but there are still some challenges to improve efficiency and reduce costs Drive_Spreadsheets Export to Sheets

Possible benefits of nuclear fusion:

Virtually Unlimited Fuel Supply: Fuel for nuclear fusion is abundant and can be easily extracted from seawater.

Low-carbon energy sources: Nuclear fusion does not produce any greenhouse gases.

Naturally Safe: The fusion reaction will automatically stop if the reactor is damaged.

Low level radioactive waste: Nuclear fusion produces only helium, which is a non-radioactive gas.

Potential challenges of nuclear fusion:

It is very difficult to achieve and maintain the high temperatures and pressures required for fusion.

Content Development: The materials used in a fusion reactor must be able to withstand extreme temperatures and pressures.

Cost: Nuclear fusion reactors are still in the early stages of development, and their construction is likely to be very expensive.

