Nuclear energy’s defining moment at COP28

The COP28 conference began on December 1 with an early win as nations agreed to launch a "loss and damage" fund.

Among the less publicized achievements of COP28 is the notable announcement by at least 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Canada, to triple nuclear power capacity by 2050. This is a sensible science-based declaration, which is supported. The IAEA and IPCC view that nuclear energy has a role to play in decarbonization. The announcement thus deserves the attention of investors and the broader public. For too long, nuclear energy has been stigmatized by emotional fear rather than facts. The search for the holy grail of global energy supply remains elusive, but much research is being developed and tailored according to priorities and assumptions about the desired outcome.

Critics of nuclear energy use selective science that needs to be countered vigorously. Let us take the example of a paper published in a reputed journal a few years ago nature energy Which reflects a bias in favor of renewable energy with the express aim of marginalizing nuclear energy. Despite a very beautiful hypothesis-driven conceptual framework, the authors designed a study that downplays the carbon benefits of nuclear using a regression analysis that is not appropriate for the main societal question: Is nuclear energy likely to help in carbon mitigation in the future?

Instead of addressing this question, the authors use aggregate carbon emissions data for countries and compare nuclear energy versus renewable energy dominance for the two countries. historical Period till 2014. The correlations are based on asymmetric units of comparison (given that only 31 countries are nuclear power producers while the full sample of countries with a renewable portfolio is 123 in their data set). What the analysis usefully shows is that switching to renewable energy technologies certainly reduces carbon emissions, and that there may be some competition between energy sources in terms of investment prioritization.

The history of carbon comparison research on nuclear is highly controversial because the range of life cycle analysis (LCA) and environmental product declaration (EPD) methods used to compare carbon footprints from mines to markets makes outputs astronomically different. . Indeed, previously conducted comprehensive literature reviews reveal widely varying estimates ranging from 4 to 220 gCO2/kWh, giving active anti-nuclear scholars ample room to assert this.

As further analysis by the OECD’s Atomic Energy Agency showed, much of the increased carbon range with nuclear stems from assumptions about the concentrations of uranium ore and construction materials (particularly concrete) of conventional plants. However, very little of this will likely be relevant with future nuclear development and this is where industrial ecological research should be invested. The high efficiency factors of nuclear as well as the clearly demonstrated low carbon of future nuclear energy are now strongly accepted by the International Energy Agency.

There are even safety risks in terms of human mortality from nuclear power, given that nuclear technology’s overall 70-plus year record is better than wind power and far better than fossil fuels. This may be even better with future technologies and costs may also be lower if the risk analysis is presented in a similar manner to other energy sources. Therefore, even if we do not consider nuclear energy a potential panacea, we should certainly reconsider its characterization as a pariah.