Nuclear energy and free market capitalism are not compatible

There has been some successful scaling up of nuclear power in the past, but today it appears to be inefficient. A large part of this is that the principles of free market capitalism lead to its downfall. The same is true for small modular reactors. Since people who like nuclear tend to be politically conservative and therefore more likely to be free market ideologues, cognitive dissonance requires a jar of ibuprofen a week. Let’s find out why.

First of all, in my books nuclear power is perfectly fine as a low-carbon power generation technology. It is quite efficient, it is effective, it does not emit greenhouse gases in operation, it lasts for a few decades and it does not emit air pollution. Radiation concerns are high and many people are exposed to much more radiation from burning coal and flying in passenger jets than from nuclear plants.

But that doesn’t mean I think it’s worth spending too much time or money on this decade or the next. I think we’ll be lucky to produce 5% of global energy in the end game when all energy is electric. That’s up slightly in absolute terms from where it is now, but down significantly in terms of the relative share of electricity generation, and well down in terms of the share of low-carbon generation.

Why? Let’s explore successful nuclear production programs of the past and then what is happening in China. Wait, China? You say, this is not a free market capitalist state? read on.

Success Criteria for Nuclear Programs

As I have observed many times, successful nuclear programs of the past such as those of France, the US and South Korea have similar characteristics.

he was national strategic program, This means that the national government made it clear that they were a national priority, provided funding, strong-armed or otherwise overcame local opposition, and monitored the whole thing.

strategic programs were Alliance with nuclear weapons programs, The military was sharing nuclear technology requirements throughout the program, ensuring that enrichment of uranium to weapons-grade was feasible, often sharing funding, providing security, and generally ensuring that the commercial nuclear program was independent of the military. Used to increase nuclear weapons programs.

The government chose one Single design for all reactors, “Competition between nuclear fission technologies and designs was not permitted in the market,” the government said. And the design had to be proven in advance, and no changes were allowed. This meant avoiding one of the big risks of nuclear projects, custom engineering at each site by people who thought they knew better.

the reactor was GW-scale, Boilers and pipes have thermal efficiencies related to their size, meaning that all thermal outputs prefer to be larger rather than smaller. Industry tried reactors of the same size used in nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers, but they were too expensive for commercial power generation. As a result, they moved to GW-scale significantly faster, and successful programs built smaller numbers of larger reactors.

government run human resources, He created national training, certification and safety vetting programs for all employees involved in the program from top to bottom and left to right. They merged universities and trade associations together.

Programs run for 20 or 30 years, This allowed learnings from the first sites to be immediately applied to subsequent sites. This meant that the people building the reactors were able to share lessons learned and move from one site to another without any downtime. Master builders were enabled to move forward and repeat successes.

and they had to build dozens of nuclear reactors, That huge investment had to be shared across a number of reactors. Ideally, each nuclear power plant would have multiple reactors so that the cost of all the overlapping layers of protection required around the fuel supply chain and waste could be shared.

Anyone who wants to increase nuclear production must have these conditions for success.

Does this feel or look like capitalism? Does it look like Adam Smith’s invisible hand? Does this look like Hayekian free market economies? No, no it is not like that. This government is clearly big government and in control.

What happens when success criteria are not met?

What happens when those conditions are not met? Well, as costs and schedules escalate, nuclear reactor construction projects become a global laughing stock. Apart from the programs mentioned, most of the nuclear programs fall in this category. Apart from brief shining moments in time in the countries mentioned, most nuclear projects have failed.

Flyvbjerg cost growth table

This table is taken from Professor Bent Flybjerg’s analysis of his team’s database of more than $16,000 billion megaprojects, organized into 25 categories. You’ll notice that commercial nuclear reactor projects are worse than the Olympics and nuclear waste repositories in terms of cost overruns. The same is true for schedule overruns.

To successfully build a lot of nuclear plants you really need a firm government hand to maintain military conscription. You need to eliminate as many long-tail risks from the program as possible. Discipline. Single design. revision. Short time frame. National Human Resource Programme. Master Builders. Go buy Flyvbjerg’s book, how big things get done And then set up a program for three dozen nuclear reactors that is consistent with its guidance, and you might have a chance of success.

Otherwise you get things like Hinkley Site C. That UK reactor project is now 10 years over schedule, and the budget has doubled from about US$20 billion to about US$40 billion. You find Vogtle and Summer in the United States, billions of years over budget, one of them completely busted. You’ve got the Flamanville and Olkiluoto projects, also by the billions and years over schedule. The only thing the European examples got remotely right was choosing a single design, but they failed largely because they chose a brand new, unproven design, and couldn’t commit to building a lot of them in a quick time frame. Were.

In the mid-2000s, this wasn’t exactly a secret. The big hope then was to get the industry to standardize on the Westinghouse AP1000. He’s the one who was at the Vogtle and Summer plant, so he didn’t get along well. That was the last time the industry thought it was in a renaissance. Wind and solar had not yet shifted into high gear. HVDC had not overcome its previous major technological hurdles with hybrid mechanical-electronic breakers, which were strong enough and fast enough, and voltage source converters (VSCs) that could digitally recreate sine waves of alternating current from flat. Could make small pixelated changes to. Direct current wave.

Growing TWh generation per year in China, chart by Michael Bernard, Chief Strategist, TFIE Strategy Inc.

Even China could not get this right and ironically the reason for this is market capitalism. To explain the graph above, here is a data set I have been collecting since 2014, comparing China’s wind, solar and hydro deployments to its nuclear deployments. First of all, the pre-conditions I listed above should have been easy for China, which is why I chose the country for deployment. Initially it was a great natural experiment of nuclear versus wind and solar, with hydroelectric power recently added.

The graph shows all four forms of generation and is in TWh of actual new generation added per year from sources. He is using Chinese capacity factors for all technologies. This shows that renewable energy is rapidly increasing the amount of actual electricity generated per year, while nuclear energy is stagnant. The nuclear program peaked in 2018, and has since been operating an average of three reactors per year. In 2023, they have connected only one reactor to transmission, but have not yet started commercial operations. It’s possible that they won’t actually be able to turn on any nuclear reactors this year.

what went wrong? Well, they failed miserably at one of the conditions for success, choosing a proven design and sticking to it. China built two European EPRs, which failed at Flamanville, Hinckley and Olkiluoto. He also created seven other designs. They have a handful of different types of nuclear designs in their laboratories, including a small molten salt reactor that thorium lovers pretend to run on their favorite radioactive metal.

And there are also plenty of designs in their planned reactors to pursue in the future. Why? Countering national strategies, is my opinion.

On the one hand, there is a commercial nuclear strategy. On the other hand, foreign sales of low-carbon generation technologies are taking off, reflecting their huge success with solar panels and batteries and their growing global success with wind turbines and electric vehicles.

First success requires a single design. The second one needs everything the customer wants to buy. China’s industrial strategy group won the toss, and the power industry group lost. And so China also cannot build a lot of nuclear reactors quickly.

Do small modular nuclear reactors meet the criteria for success?

Which brings us to small modular nuclear reactors (SMNRs), the nuclear industry’s latest big hope. This entire strategy is focusing on eliminating as many scenarios of failure of nuclear production as possible.

SMNR technology types, table by author with data from the World Nuclear Association

This is a startup worth miles. Last time I counted there are 18 nuclear generation technologies with 57 competing designs. They are all unproven technologies. They are small, one to two orders of magnitude less than the GW-scale that the technology requires for thermal efficiency. No government is building low-carbon solutions around itself, picking winners, building dozens or hundreds and enforcing discipline. They depend on free market capitalism to be the wind beneath their wings.

The fiscal ideologues who favor nuclear power most are ignoring the lessons of the past because their cognitive biases do not allow them to understand that free market economics and nuclear production go together like flame throwers and gas stations. Are. It doesn’t compute for them that the market sucks for some things, and nuclear energy is one of them.

Personally, I think China will figure it out, abandon most of the designs, lean towards a stable Gen 3 proven design and expand its nuclear program a bit. However, due to the lack of a global market and the profound success of renewable energy, China may scale back its nuclear plans. Difficult to say. There are many factions within the government. It doesn’t really matter, because no matter what they do with nuclear, they will build enough renewable energy to decarbonize all their energy anyway, and massive amounts of solar panels, wind turbines. , will sell batteries and EVs globally to decarbonize a lot. This too.

Building nuclear reactors requires a nuclear new agreement, and no government in the world is interested in doing that. While market economics work brilliantly to drive down the cost of modular, manufacturable and simple solutions, they do not work for commercial nuclear production.

