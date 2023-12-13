NTSB says a JetBlue captain took off quickly to avoid an oncoming plane in Colorado last year

Federal investigators say the tail of a JetBlue plane hit a Colorado runway during takeoff last year after the captain turned the jet’s nose sharply upward to take off and prepare to land on the same runway. Avoided a head-on crash with a flying aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that a JetBlue captain raised the nose of his jet more quickly than usual “due to surprise about encountering landing traffic.”

The crew of the other plane, a Beechcraft King Air 350, was startled when the JetBlue plane announced it was beginning to taxi to the runway. The King Air was still more than 5 miles (9 kilometers) from the airport, but was closing rapidly.

“I hope you don’t kill us,” King Air crew told JetBlue pilots.

The JetBlue captain and co-pilot said they never saw the other plane, but they turned to the right after takeoff to avoid traffic, which was detected by the collision-avoidance system on their jet.

The NTSB said flight data indicated the planes were about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) apart when the JetBlue Airbus A320 turned right from the airport.

The NTSB said “nonstandard” radio communications by the King Air crew contributed to the incident on Jan. 22, 2022, at Yampa Valley Regional Airport, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of the ski town of Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The NTSB’s final report comes as investigators look into several other recent close calls between planes.

It also highlights the conflicts that can arise when large airline jets and private aircraft meet at small airports where there are no air traffic controllers. Airline pilots are often less familiar with those airports because flights may only be seasonal.

Former airline pilot and now safety consultant John Cox said the actions of both crews could be questioned.

Cox wondered why the JetBlue pilots began descending the runway without knowing how far away the other plane was, and why the King Air crew did not change course after JetBlue announced its intention to take off.

The King Air crew “didn’t even do anything wrong, they knew there was an A320 coming in front of them and they did not abort the landing and move out of its way,” Cox said.

The Associated Press left phone and online messages with the registered owner of the King Air.

Doug Moss, a safety consultant who spent 21 years as a pilot at United Airlines, said JetBlue pilots were in a hurry to complete their checklists and get airborne while toggling between radio frequencies.

“JetBlue pilots thought they had more time,” Moss said. “Once the captain realized the situation, I think he did the right thing” by turning the plane’s nose up to quickly get airborne.

The JetBlue crew – a 45-year-old captain with more than 11,000 hours of flying experience and a 40-year-old first officer – cut short the planned flight to Florida and landed at Denver International Airport. No one was injured, but the NTSB classified the tail strike as an accident and said the damage to the JetBlue aircraft was “substantial”.

New York-based JetBlue did not immediately comment on the report. The NTSB said that after the incident, JetBlue began developing training for pilots to fly at non-towered airports.

“If this had been a tower-controlled airport, this wouldn’t have happened,” Moss said.

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com