NSE has identified seven factors hindering the growth of the engineering sector

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has identified seven factors it says are hindering the development of the engineering sector in the country.

This is as the NSE has called on the federal government to simplify regulatory processes, provide incentives for innovation and focus on upgrading infrastructure and ensuring stability to promote an enabling environment for manufacturing growth .

According to the Society, infrastructural limitations, limited access to funds, technology, innovation, skills gap, policy inconsistencies, regulatory barriers and global market dynamics are the seven challenges hindering the growth of the sector.

The Society stated this in a communiqué following discussions and symposium held during the recently concluded National Engineering Conference, Exhibition and Annual General Meeting in Abuja.

It also observed challenges related to access to funding including factors such as high interest rates, stringent collateral, administrative barriers, multiple taxes, foreign exchange volatility, etc., which hinder growth and investment.

Reading the communiqué in Abuja on Friday, President of the Society, Tasiu Woodile, highlighted the need to reduce the gross deficit in skilled labor to meet the demands of re-engineering the manufacturing sector, boost competitiveness and enhance economic growth .

He also regretted that the current policy framework hampers re-engineering of the manufacturing sector to enhance inclusive growth and competitiveness and called for a proper review.

Woodill said: “The Nigerian manufacturing sector faces challenges including infrastructure limitations, limited access to funding, technology, innovation and skills gaps, policy inconsistencies, regulatory barriers and global market dynamics.

“The conference noted the importance of human capital development to achieve sustainable growth and development in any economy. It also noted the gross shortage of skilled labor to meet the demands of re-engineering the manufacturing sector, boosting competitiveness and enhancing economic growth.

Acknowledging the recent efforts of the government to rehabilitate the Ajaokuta Iron and Steel Complex, Woodil called for the involvement of the engineering body to accelerate the reactivation, rehabilitation and modernization to advance the much-awaited industrialization of the country.

