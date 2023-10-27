NRA revenues have declined by more than 50 percent since 2016, leaked audits show

The National Rifle Association’s membership revenue fell last year to levels not seen since at least the early 2000s.

Revenue for the highly influential far-right National Rifle Association (NRA) has declined in recent years, falling sharply from its peak in the 2010s, a new analysis has found.

A newly released audit of NRA revenues shows that, adjusted for inflation, the group’s fundraising total in 2022 was 52 percent lower than in 2016, with a 59 percent decline in membership dues. The audit shows the NRA received $213 million for fundraising in 2022 – less than half of its $465 million fundraising in 2016. The audit was obtained and posted online by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Crews found in its analysis that last year not only saw the lowest overall revenue for the group in more than a decade, but also the lowest membership revenue since at least 2004. The group projects $83 million in revenue from membership dues in 2022, while membership revenue has not fallen below $100 million in any year since the early 2000s – even during the Great Recession.

Crews also noted that the group is going through legal troubles which are impacting its finances. The audit shows that the group’s legal expenses rose from 1 per cent of its expenses in 2017 to almost 20 per cent in 2021 and 2022. More lawsuits are pending, such as New York Attorney General Letitia James’s investigation and lawsuit alleging that the organization has been mismanaging and misusing its finances for years.

The NRA’s influence runs deep in American politics and has great appeal, especially among Republican politicians. But the analysis suggests that the group that bears perhaps the greatest responsibility for the widespread spread of private gun ownership across the US over the past decades may be losing power; For example, while the group still spends millions on lobbying each year, according to OpenSecrets, it has been spending less in recent years, with lobbying spending falling from $5 million in 2017 to $2.6 million last year.

This does not mean that gun advocates have gone silent. Although the NRA may be the most notorious pro-gun group in America, it is not the only gun lobbying group with political pull; For example, the group’s lobbying totals represent nearly one-fifth of gun groups’ lobbying spending in 2022.

The report on the NRA’s internal politics also provides clues as to why the NRA in particular is in decline, while gun lobbying has remained relatively stable. In recent years, the group has become embroiled in infighting, leading to an exodus of members to other groups such as Gun Owners of America and the National Association for Gun Rights.

On the other hand, declining NRA revenues in recent years may be evidence of changing attitudes toward gun ownership – or at least evidence of declining acceptance of the group responsible for the decades-long blackout of gun violence research in the US. It is possible

Polls in recent years have shown that public opinion is increasingly in favor of legislation to curb gun ownership. In May, a NPR/PBS The NewsHour/Marist poll found that 60 percent of Americans favor curbing the gun epidemic in the US, while a Fox News The poll in April found that a majority of voters favor gun control measures such as background checks and requiring a 30-day waiting period for gun purchases.

Meanwhile, gun violence is on the rise in America. A study published earlier this month found that gun deaths of children have increased by a whopping 87 percent between 2011 and 2021. Meanwhile, 2021 saw record numbers of gun deaths and child gun deaths, according to an analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A record 48,830 people died from gun-related causes in 2021, including more than 4,700 children.

Crews’ analysis was published as another American community was devastated by gun violence. On Wednesday night, a 40-year-old Army reservist shot and killed at least 18 people and wounded 13 at a bowling alley and nearby restaurant in Lewiston, Maine. It is the deadliest mass killing in the US this year, and makes 2023 one of the deadliest years for gun-related mass killings since 2006.

