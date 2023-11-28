Noyab files GDPR complaint against Meta over “pay or be fine”

Today, Noyab A complaint was filed against Meta with the Austrian Data Protection Authority. European users now have the “option” to consent to being tracked for personalized advertising – or pay up to €251.88 per year to maintain their fundamental right to data protection on Instagram and Facebook. Not only is the cost unacceptable, but industry statistics show that only 3 percent of people want to be tracked – while more than 99 percent decide against paying when faced with a “privacy fee.” If Meta survives this, competitors will soon follow in its footsteps. Given that the average phone has 35 apps installed, keeping your phone private could soon cost you around €8,815 per year.

Another attempt to circumvent EU privacy laws. The Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled in July that Meta’s handling of user data for personalized ads was illegal. But that’s not all: In January, the European Data Protection Board fined Meta €390 million for this breach and ordered the company to obtain users’ consent. Noyab Complaint from 2018. In its next attempt to undermine EU law, Meta now wants to charge people for choosing privacy-friendly settings. Since the beginning of November, Instagram and Facebook users have had to choose between paying up to €251.88 per year or having their personal data surveilled for targeted advertising.

“Freely given” consent at a high price? Under EU law, consent to online tracking and personalized advertising is only valid if it is “freely given”. Its purpose is to ensure that users give up their fundamental right to privacy only when it is their genuine free will to do so. Meta has now actually implemented the exact opposite of the free option: Facebook alone will introduce a “privacy fee” of up to €12.99 per month if users do not consent to their personal data being processed for targeted advertising. Each linked account (such as Instagram) will cost an additional €8, bringing the total to €251.88 per year for one person using Instagram and Facebook. By comparison: Meta says its average revenue per user in Europe between Q3 2022 and Q3 2023 was $16.79. This equates to annual revenue of only €62,88 per user – and blows the monthly fee out of proportion.

Felix Mikolasch, data protection lawyer Noyab, “EU law requires that consent is the genuine free will of the user. Contrary to this law, Meta charges a “privacy fee” of up to €250 per year if someone dares to exercise their fundamental right to data protection.

3 to 10 percent want personalized ads – but 99.9 percent agree. All available scientific research shows that so-called “pay or OK” systems are contrary to free consent and fundamentally impair the “free will” of users. For example, the CEO of “Pay or OK” provider ContentPass said that 99.9 percent of visitors agree to tracking when faced with a €1.99 fee. At the same time, objective surveys show that only 3 to 10 percent of users want their personal data to be used for targeted advertising.

Max Schrems, Chairman of Noyab, “When 3 percent of people really want to swim, but 99.9 percent of people drown in the water, every kid knows that was not the “free” option. It’s neither smart nor legal – it’s just pathetic that How Meta is ignoring EU law.

The cost of data protection could soon reach €35,000 per household. If Meta is successful in defending this new approach, it is likely to set off a domino effect. Already, TikTok is reportedly testing an ad-free subscription outside the US. Other app providers may also follow suit in the near future, making online privacy unattainable. According to Google, the average person has 35 apps installed on their smartphone. If all these apps followed Meta’s lead and charged the same fee, people would have to pay a “fundamental rights fee” of €8,815.80 per year. For a family of four, the price of data privacy would rise to €35,263.20 a year – more than the average full-time income in the EU. Obviously, these figures become even more extreme in EU member states with lower average incomes.

Max Schrems: “Fundamental rights are generally available to all. How many people would still exercise their right to vote if they had to pay €250 to do so? There was a time when fundamental rights were reserved for the rich. “It seems Meta wants to take us back more than a hundred years.”

Privacy is only for the rich. Although this price is generally very high, it also completely ignores the very different income levels across EU countries – and the fact that 21.6% of the EU population is at risk of poverty or social exclusion. For example, the complainant in this case is in financial distress and receives unemployment assistance. He can’t afford to pay an extra €250 a year when he’s already struggling to pay his rent.

Max Schrems: “More than 20% of the EU population is already at risk of poverty. For the complainant in our case, as for many others, the ‘pay or ok’ system would mean paying fare or keeping privacy.

DPA should start the process immediately. Given the seriousness of the breaches and the unusually large number of affected users, Noyab The Austrian Data Protection Authority has been urged to immediately initiate procedures to stop the illegal processing. Other than this, Noyab The suggestion is that the authority impose a deterrent fine, to ensure that no other company starts copying Meta’s approach.

Source: noyb.eu