Now you can kiss the frog

After careful consideration, a promising approach has emerged: a great investment opportunity in the BRC-20 token. While initially dismissing BRC-20 as a passing trend, it has become clear that the network has established a dedicated following. In my view, the ongoing excitement and discussion has been fueled by Bitcoin miners being strategically incentivized to maintain increased activity. They deliberately create congestion, effectively increasing mining fees.

Looking at recent gas fee data, DeGeneres is paying over $3,000 in gas fees to generate free tokens that are typically worth less than $500. Blockchain activity, measured by the frequency and volume of transactions, reflects the utility and relevance of the network. A blockchain with constant activity suggests a thriving ecosystem and increased potential for long-term value.

Furthermore, there was a notable change in perspective when looking at the latest listing of ORDI on Binance. Unlike the usual dump associated with a CEX (Centralized Exchange) listing, ORDI demonstrated an impressive doubling in value within just 24 hours. This unexpected ETF development has reawakened FOMO (fear of missing out), leading to a reassessment of market dynamics.

I believe this new network satisfies our dopamine hit lost from the lack of excitement due to the prolonged bear market. This fundamental reward system is effectively manipulated by Bitcoin miners, tempting us to become monkeys expecting fast returns. However, I am somewhat convinced that this new network has significant profit potential as we are still in the early stages.

Being early to take advantage of opportunities and stay ahead in a dynamic environment is paramount. Be it investments, technology, or emerging trends, early adopters have a distinct advantage. Early entrants often have the chance to maximize potential returns as the asset or opportunity experiences rapid growth in its early stages. This proactive approach also helps mitigate risks, as early adopters can observe and adapt to market dynamics before they become mainstream.

Amidst the complexities of the BRC-20 network, I think the SATS token has emerged as a standout at the moment. With its role as a designated gas token for Unisat, its appeal as a strategic investment option compared to other BRC-20 tokens has increased. SATS is the acronym for Satoshis, the smallest unit of Bitcoin. One Satoshi (SATS) is equal to 0.00000001 BTC.

If my thesis is true, the purpose of this moonshot strategy is to not only replenish my BTC position, but also to attempt to pave the way for obtaining the desired Bitcoin Frog NFT and subsequently converting the frogs into more Bitcoin. The dynamic landscape of the market, shaped by unique tokens like SATS and unpredictable performance like ORDI, highlights the constantly changing nature of cryptocurrency investing.

With the return of new bull markets, it is important to quickly spot emerging opportunities. The BRC-20 network may or may not already be in the bubble zone. Spotting bubbles is a key component of financial literacy, empowering us to differentiate between speculative frenzy and sustainable trends. The revived bull market offers a good excuse to explore the excitement in the BRC-20 sector.

It’s important to note that this writing is not financial advice, but rather a personal journal – a commitment to a plan and an outlet to express my pent-up thoughts, such as the pent-up FOMO in the altcoins market now. It is important to acknowledge that high rewards often come with high risks. Ultimately, making money is about risk management. Fingers crossed as we set out on a journey to transform an ugly frog into a prince.

Thanks for reading, if you enjoy the way I write please follow me and stay tuned for more crypto and DeFi content!

Source: medium.com