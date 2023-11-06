Now you can customize your ChatGPT

(Bloomberg) — OpenAI is now letting users create custom versions of ChatGPT to accomplish specific personal and business tasks as the artificial intelligence startup works to beat the competition in an increasingly crowded market.

Most read from Bloomberg

The company said Monday that with the new option, users will be able to create their own special versions of ChatGPT — called simply GPT — that could help teach math to a child or explain the rules of a board game. . No coding is required, the company said. OpenAI also plans to launch a store later this month where users can find customized GPTs from other users — and make money of their own — much as they can with apps in Apple Inc.’s App Store. Are.

At its first developer conference on Monday, OpenAI also said it was introducing a preview version of GPT-4 Turbo, a more powerful and faster version of its most recent large language model, which underpins ChatGPT. There is a technique to do it.

ChatGPIT was released to the public a year ago this month, sparking a global frenzy around all things AI. Nearly 100 million people now use ChatGPT each week, and more than 90% of Fortune 500 businesses are building tools on OpenAI’s platform, the company said at the conference. But the ChatGPIT maker also faces rival products from well-funded AI startups, tech giants and, most recently, Elon Musk, an early supporter of OpenAI.

For OpenAI, the conference represents a chance to show how much of an impact it has on the developer community. Hosting developers conferences is also standard for major tech companies, including Apple, Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platform Inc.’s Facebook. Often, these annual events give tech companies a chance to preview major software or product updates.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, delivered the keynote presentation on stage at the event. At one point, he was joined by OpenAI-backing Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella. Nadella praised their partnership – even though the companies are competing for business customers.

OpenAI said the Turbo version of GPT-4 was built with a trove of online data going back to April this year, giving it greater awareness of current events. The original version of GPT-4 had access to data going back to September, 2021, although the company introduced a feature this year that enabled ChatGPT users to browse the internet to get the latest information.

“We are as angry as all of you – perhaps even more so – that GPT-4’s knowledge of the world ended in 2021,” Altman said on stage at the conference. “We’ll try to never let it get old again.”

OpenAI said that the Turbo version of ChatGPT will be able to process and respond to users’ new-length prompts. By comparison, the company’s GPT-4 model is limited to about 50 pages of text. The company said that using Turbo will also be cheaper for developers.

Founded in 2015, OpenAI has introduced several AI models over the years. This technology has become more efficient in what is known as generative AI – software that can take in a brief written prompt and spit out content in response, whether it’s text that is written by humans or realistic. Can copy visible images.

Some people already use OpenAI’s tools to write songs, draft emails, turn in homework assignments, and create children’s books. But OpenAI and its rivals have also sparked a new wave of copyright concerns. On Monday, OpenAI said it would pay any costs users incur from copyright infringement claims. Microsoft and Google have taken similar steps before.

OpenAI’s event was held just a short distance from San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighborhood, which some have nicknamed “Cerebral Valley” due to the growing number of AI startups located there. The venue, SVN West, is a multi-storey event venue that in previous incarnations was a ballroom and, most recently, a Honda dealership.

(Updated with Altman’s comments in paragraph eight)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com