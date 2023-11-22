Now that Generative AI is here, where will all the data come from?

Hill Hall is the Chief Development Officer lxtAn emerging leader in global AI training data that powers intelligent technology.

In November 2022, OpenAI led a technological revolution that pushed generative AI out of the laboratory and into the broader public consciousness by launching ChatGPT with the support of Microsoft. Google then launched its own conversational AI tool with Bard and, most recently, announced a new large language model (LLM) called Gemini. Consumer- and enterprise-focused businesses continue to introduce new generative AI branches at an ever-increasing pace.

These applications require huge amounts of data to train and maintain their algorithms. To access such vast amounts of data, many of these models were trained on content massively – and, arguably, indiscriminately – scraped from the web (some of it was in the public domain, and some of it was from private businesses. news organizations, movie studios, and social media networks). This raises questions about accuracy, reliability, equity and ethics.

With this in mind, it is not surprising that there has been increased controversy recently over how and where this data is obtained – especially when copyright or privacy issues are involved. As a result, a growing number of businesses and organizations are putting pressure on AI app makers using their data and demanding new usage rules.

Recently, a group of 17 high-profile authors, including John Grisham and George RR Martin, sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for “large-scale systematic piracy.”

All this raises the question: Now that generic AI is here to stay, where will all the data come from to train and enhance the performance of these innovative new applications?

A dynamic, ever-evolving data landscape

Over the past few months, companies like Instacart, Meta, Microsoft, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Zoom have changed their terms of service to allow the collection and use of customer data to train AI models. And made changes to the privacy policies. However, due to strong customer and media reaction, it may not be a viable source moving forward, and they will be forced to find alternatives.

There are also non-profit organizations interested in equitable and sustainable AI futures, such as the Allen Institute for AI (AI2), which has stepped up to provide open datasets for training language models. For example, in August 2023, AI2 released Dolma, “a dataset of 3 trillion tokens from a diverse mix of web content, academic publications, code, books, and encyclopedia content.” However, more will be needed.

Generative AI solutions will range from business-oriented to personal and, therefore, will require the input of domain experts across sectors ranging from financial services to law to medicine and beyond.

As the scope of solutions grows and expands, some generative AI applications will require input from more creative fields – including fiction writers (as mentioned earlier), poets, and humanities scholars – as chatbots navigate the art. Try to provide.

Ultimately, to cover all geographies or markets where a service can be launched, solution providers will have to address the challenges of capturing language-based data to train text-based generator AI – Exclusive For less-resourced or more obscure languages.

The opportunity—and challenge—of synthetic data.

An often proposed source for this growing need is synthetic data, created artificially by computer algorithms, as opposed to real-world data collected by humans.

Although it is possible to generate as much synthetic data as you want, the fact is that the most important aspect of synthetic data is the real-world source data that is used to train the algorithms that create it. If the source data does not properly represent the real-world environment, the resulting synthetic data may only amplify particular biases in the original data.

The more synthetic data is used, the greater the inherent biases will become. A prominent data scientist once told me, “If you’re looking for data because your model isn’t good enough, you won’t help yourself by training it on data you created yourself. It will be just as smart as creating your own.” -Lick the ice cream.”

To be accurate, ethical, and reliable, new generative AI applications will continue to rely heavily on massive amounts of well-balanced data from a variety of sources generated and rooted in the real world.

Man is the original and ultimate source of feedback

Once an organization decides what type of data to use, the generative AI solutions they feed will need to be evaluated by humans to ensure accuracy, lack of bias, and reliability.

In fact, they will rely on human feedback more than ever. No matter where it comes from (historical, publicly available, open source or synthetic), AI datasets need to be curated at both the macro and micro levels before being used to train a new model. Will continue and on an ongoing basis after an application is implemented and launched in the market.

This is one of the secrets that led to ChatGPT’s success. As the new York Times According to the report, OpenAI has “hired hundreds of people to use the initial version and provide precise suggestions that can help improve the bot’s skills.” The chatbot was then able to analyze this feedback and incorporate it into its future responses. “Reinforcement learning from human feedback”, as the technology is called, has had a transformative impact on the ability of these technologies to deliver accurate, ethical and reliable results.

Complications have emerged, such as “AI hallucinations”, in which user feedback may include slang or subjective information that a model can analyze, interpret, and then incorrectly reuse in a future response. This only reinforces the importance of human oversight to evaluate the output of generic AI and ensure its accuracy.

As generative AI becomes more widespread and sophisticated, data derived from the real world—as well as human participation and feedback—will continue to play a critical role.

