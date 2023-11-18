Now is the time to start improving financial literacy

As you’ve probably heard, November is Financial Literacy Month.

Everyone agrees that financial literacy – the ability of people to understand financial issues and make better decisions for themselves – is a great idea. But how are we doing in achieving the laudable goals of improving financial knowledge for Canadians?

This column will look at that question, but first review and recommend some sources of information, knowledge, and wisdom that will help you improve yours.

My quick message is, “Get started.” The entire topic, including the list below, may seem overwhelming. If this seems like a good idea, start with bite-sized pieces. Just fifteen minutes a day is enough.

The website www.FinancialplanningforCanadians.ca is produced by FPCanada, the national group that licenses Certified Financial Planners (CFPRs).

This website provides articles on various topics. This gives you a good way to assess what you know and what you don’t know. Although all of these articles will recommend hiring a qualified financial planner (which is a good idea depending on the research), they will also give you a good starting track to walk on your own.

CPA Canada, the national group of Chartered Professional Accountants, also offers a great online library of resources with your choice of webinars, podcasts and written articles so you can choose your delivery method.

Go to www.CPACanada.ca and click on the “Public Interest” button on the top banner. Pick a resource and dive into it.

There is a long list of great books available, some focused on general financial knowledge and others on important topics like budgeting and money-saving. Visit your local bookstore and you will find the book that best suits your particular needs and interests.

Or search online for “financial literacy resources” and you’ll find a great list of personal finance for beginners, through my book bull management Books that focus on debt reduction, like Gail Vaz-Oxlade’s excellent series, and lots of books on investing. (Avoid those who promise to make you rich overnight.)

There are also many organizations, including non-profit organizations such as the Credit Counseling Society, that offer a wealth of knowledge. While I prefer to recommend nonprofits, investment companies and banks have also realized that they need to educate their clients and have provided a great range of practical, actionable tips for consumers, Which are not self-service.

On that note, and to answer the “how are we doing” question, congratulations to our occasional competitor Edward Jones, who recently conducted a comprehensive survey into the state of financial literacy in Canada.

They found that 80 per cent of Canadians believe the school classroom is the best place and best time to teach financial literacy, but only 40 per cent of young Canadians between the ages of 18 and 34 say they have gained that knowledge upon graduation. Took what they wanted. We need to do better.

Like the results of the FP Canada Financial Stress Index conducted each year, this survey found that 63 per cent of people believe a financial advisor can help them understand their finances, but only 33 per cent of Canadians currently Work with a consultant.

What’s wrong with that picture?

If money worries are causing you a lot of stress, take some steps to improve your knowledge in the areas that are your biggest concerns, and seriously consider consulting a financial professional. Even having an initial conversation will definitely help you feel better.

Taking action, no matter how small, always helps.

