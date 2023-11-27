Now is the time to put our money where our mouth is. Context

Climate finance outlines all the key progress that needs to be made at COP28

Teresa Anderson is Head of Global Climate Justice at ActionAid International.

The devastating weather pattern, which set new records in 2023 and killed people around the world, has raised hopes for real and lasting solutions to the climate crisis at this year’s climate change conference in Dubai.

At COP28, world leaders have begun their work to turn the tide on the climate crisis. But with over a hundred different and parallel negotiation tracks this year, some key issues need to be given special attention if we are to have a chance of making this year a success.

coming with finance

Finance, and the need to make sure we’re putting our money where our mouth is, is a cross-cutting topic. From finalizing and filling the long-pending Loss and Damage Fund to phasing out fossil fuels, shaping new climate finance targets, shifting finance flows and implementing the Paris Agreement, our progress so far Until stock is taken, questions about finances are possible. To signal whether we are serious about climate action, or just want to score points.

When you think about it, it seems strange that the UN climate talks are about to hold their 28th COP, and yet there are concrete steps being taken to assist communities at the forefront of the climate crisis.

It is an embarrassment to the entire UN climate framework that it has taken so long to finally acknowledge that people affected by climate are at the center of the climate story.

This decades-long injustice reflects how powerful countries in the Global North are refusing to take responsibility for causing the climate crisis and refusing to step back even an inch.

In early November, the countries finally agreed to a severely compromised text that fell far short of what developing countries had expected. This text will be presented to the COP, proposing that the World Bank host the Loss and Damage Fund for the next four years, despite overwhelming opposition from the most affected countries.

A big question mark remains over whether the World Bank will meet the agreed conditions to ensure effective distribution of funds to the communities that need it most.

However, that is the hand we have been dealt. The success of COP28 will now depend on whether developed countries step up and provide the hundreds of billions of dollars needed to help frontline communities recover and rebuild after climate disasters.

Fossil fuel in the headlines

Meanwhile, fossil fuels are in the headlines like never before. To stop climate change, the fossil fuel era must end. Carbon capture and storage technology (CCS), so-called “reduction” of CO2, or any other techno-fantasy cannot make fossil fuels compatible with a habitable planet.

The damage the fossil industry causes to the planet is well documented. Rich countries, which have been mining and industrializing for a century or more, have the responsibility and the means to urgently move away from fossil fuel dependence and to provide the finance for the Global South to follow suit.

Along with this, it is also important to shift towards renewable energy options and ensure that the process is fair and funded.

All this also requires negotiations to develop a new collective quantitative target on finance, which will come into effect after 2025.

Learning lessons from the current $100 billion promise of annual climate finance – finally fulfilled this year, two years late – the new target should be commensurate with the scale of need, and based on grants rather than unproductive loans that are climate sensitive. Pushing countries towards increasing poverty.

There is a moral expectation that rich countries will commit to increasing climate finance to help developing countries move beyond the fossil age and move directly towards renewable and sustainable agricultural practices such as agroecology.

Banks are still financing fossil fuels

Meanwhile, more money is still being spent on the causes of climate change than on solutions.

It is a shame that in the seven years since the Paris Agreement, the world’s leading banks have invested $3.2 trillion in fossil fuel businesses and $370 billion in unsustainable industrial agriculture, according to new research published by ActionAid.

We need to address the absurdity that trillions of dollars continue to flow through banks, investors, subsidies and services to fund the expansion of fossil fuels and harmful industrial agriculture corporations, which is pushing the planet to the brink at a critical time When the planet’s resources are needed. be directed towards ensuring our secure future.

At COP28, the Paris Agreement’s commitment to “align financial flows with lower greenhouse gas emissions pathways” will finally put the world’s financial systems in the climate spotlight.

Tying all this together will be the Global Stocktake, a cyclical review of our collective progress in fully implementing the Paris Agreement. Spoiler alert: We’re not on the right track.

Now the question is, what should we do with that information? For Stocktake to have a real impact on driving action, it needs to be both “backward-looking” and “forward-looking” in a clear analysis of how and why the richest polluting countries have so far failed to do their part. “Wala” should be both. Recommending a fully financed and appropriate phase out of fossil fuels.

As with almost all issues negotiated at the COP, finance will be key to unlocking confidence and real progress. Finance doesn’t just make climate action fair. This is what makes climate action possible.

Climate action needs to go beyond pointing fingers and putting real money into making things happen.

Source: www.context.news