Sexual violence is a crime against humanity. It is cruel, deliberate and intended to punish and humiliate people and their communities.

And more and more, we are seeing sexual violence being used as a tactic of war, torture and terrorism in conflicts around the world.

The recent reports coming from my home, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), are deeply worrying. DRC has become a very dangerous place even for a woman, let alone a little girl.

Victims of conflict-related sexual violence suffer physical and psychological trauma, long-term injuries and HIV infection, and some die.

Women are forced to deal with unwanted pregnancies, mothers bear the brunt of being ostracized by their own families and communities, and men and boys face health and legal barriers due to stigma.

The impact of sexual violence is widespread and devastating. And the sheer number of people affected by sexual violence shows how many families and communities are affected and destroyed.

Recurrence of sexual violence leaves victims living in constant fear and feeling vulnerable to further attacks.

No trust in the system, no trust in power

When you live in a country where there is no rule of law, and where people who commit serious crimes go unpunished, you can only worry. It is impossible to feel safe.

The available statistics on survivors of global conflict-related sexual violence are unhelpful because we know that, where they have been conducted, studies in national contexts show that approximately 90% of peacetime rape survivors never report. What has happened to them. Barriers to reporting increase in conflict situations.

There are a number of reasons why survivors do not go to the police – because they have no confidence in the justice system or have little confidence in the authorities, or they may have serious concerns about how they will be treated. And they fear for their safety.

Historically, we know that the conviction rates for these crimes are surprisingly low. How can we expect survivors or encourage them to come forward when so few cases are successful?

Currently, when it comes to raising awareness about conflict-related sexual violence, civil society and survivor-led organizations are leading the way.

And although many survivors are grateful for the ongoing conversation on this issue, we now face a real challenge to translate global awareness into concrete support that gives those affected a chance to rebuild their lives.

Right now, not enough survivors are being given the help they need.

All survivors deserve equal compassion and care

Many survivors want to see their countries take concrete steps to prevent, stop, and respond appropriately to conflict-related sexual violence.

We need to see the people in charge taking control so that we can all feel safe and enjoy our fundamental human rights.

There is a need to promote laws that condemn stigma in all forms and treat survivors with respect and care. And importantly, all survivors should be treated with equal compassion and care regardless of their gender, ethnicity, age or sexual orientation.

Survivor participation is essential in this fight. It is an important tool for how we can strengthen supports, services and justice pathways in a survivor-centred manner.

When I became a Survivor Champion with my colleague Kolbasia Housou, I knew that part of my role was to create space and create a platform so that more survivors could participate in initiatives to prevent sexual violence in conflict.

Through my work, I have had the opportunity to meet many survivors from different countries and I am always inspired by their determination and resilience.

Human rights are ‘all or nothing’

But it’s not just limited to survivors.

The international community has an essential role to play in the response to conflict related to sexual violence. But it urgently needs to overcome its shameful history of double standards.

Often we see that the international community immediately condemns some attackers, but turns a blind eye to others.

All perpetrators must be condemned and held accountable, regardless of their geographic location or political significance. No matter where they come from, survivors suffer greatly, and they should not be left to suffer in silence because of the country they are in.

The response we saw after the invasion of Ukraine was impressive, but there are many more survivors in other countries like Iran, Sudan, Guatemala and the DRC who have been effectively ignored.

It is so important that there is a consistent international response – there may be no avenues of accountability for international crimes in some countries and a complete absence in others. Either we all have human rights, or none of us have them.

The DRC government must be held accountable

I now live in the UK and have been able to rebuild my life, but what is happening in my country is devastating.

The international community must call on the DRC government to take a stance on what is going on.

They have a responsibility to start a national conversation about conflict-related sexual violence and take concrete steps to stop it.

Attackers are getting away with horrific sexual crimes, while their international allies are content to look the other way.

I am calling on the international community to stop double standards and respond effectively to what is happening.

My people are suffering, and the war has been going on for a very long time. Now is the time to condemn and hold perpetrators of sexual violence accountable, and to give survivors access to support, care and justice.

Nadine Tunasi is a member of Survivors Speak Out, a torture survivor-led activist network based in Freedom from Torture.

