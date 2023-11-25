November 25, 2023
Now Is The Time To Deploy Your Cash


DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

I understand the appeal of hoarding cash in virtually risk-free, 5%+ yielding money market funds.

Really, I do.

It feels safe. It feels like a shield from the many economic and geopolitical risks present in today’s environment.

Investment Company Institute

CBRE

Datastream

Indeed

CNBC

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

3Fourteen Research

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

RBC says the S&P 500 will hit a new record high of 5,000 next year, adding to the bullish outlook in 2024.

RBC says the S&P 500 will hit a new record high of 5,000 next year, adding to the bullish outlook in 2024.

November 25, 2023
Not just Bitcoin: MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Coinbase (COIN) prices hit highest since 2022

Not just Bitcoin: MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Coinbase (COIN) prices hit highest since 2022

November 25, 2023

You may have missed

RBC says the S&P 500 will hit a new record high of 5,000 next year, adding to the bullish outlook in 2024.

RBC says the S&P 500 will hit a new record high of 5,000 next year, adding to the bullish outlook in 2024.

November 25, 2023
Not just Bitcoin: MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Coinbase (COIN) prices hit highest since 2022

Not just Bitcoin: MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Coinbase (COIN) prices hit highest since 2022

November 25, 2023

Why Can’t We Resist Black Friday? A Behavioral Economist Explains.

November 25, 2023
Check out the latest image of Tesla’s restaurant and theater

Check out the latest image of Tesla’s restaurant and theater

November 25, 2023
Stay away from these 10 dividend stocks

Stay away from these 10 dividend stocks

November 25, 2023
Buyers around the world turn to bigger cars, erasing the gains from clean technology. EV will help

Buyers around the world turn to bigger cars, erasing the gains from clean technology. EV will help

November 25, 2023