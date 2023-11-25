Now by investing in these 3 stocks you can become a retired millionaire. The Motley Fool

Let me clarify right off the bat. To have a good chance of retiring with $1 million or more, you’ll need cash and plenty of time to invest. Exactly how much cash and time is required will vary. And even then, there are no guarantees.

That said, it is quite possible to achieve this goal – especially if you find the right place to invest. I can think of a few that need serious consideration. Now by investing in these three shares you can become a retired millionaire.

1. Amazon

you can think so Amazon(AMZN 0.02%) has its best days behind it. After all, the company already dominates the e-commerce market. It is facing increasing competition in the cloud services market. Another small thing is that Amazon’s market cap is close to $1.5 trillion. The larger a company becomes, the more difficult it becomes for it to grow rapidly.

To those comments, my answer is to simply look at what Amazon has done this year. Its shares have jumped by more than 70%. This outstanding performance is partly due to the growing interest of investors in generic AI. However, it also helps that Amazon’s profits and free cash flow are growing.

I strongly believe that Amazon has a lot of room to grow in e-commerce and cloud services. E-commerce accounted for only 15.6% of total US retail sales in the third quarter of 2023. Over 90% of global IT spending is still on-premise. I would like to see the first percentage increase and the second percentage decrease as organizations move their apps and data to the cloud. And Amazon should be the big winner from both trends.

Don’t overlook Amazon’s continued quest to expand into new markets, either. This year, the company announced a new supply chain service and plans to sell its cars online. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos liked to say that “there’s always a first day” at Amazon. A company with that mindset can help grow your retirement account significantly over time.

2. CRISPR Therapeutics

Many biotech stocks are extremely risky. However, gene-editing pioneers CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP -0.74% ) may be the one exception that makes it a decisive time for aggressive investors to act.

CRISPR Therapeutics and its major partner, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, recently won UK approval for AXA-CL in the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TdT). US approvals may be just around the corner. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision on the SCD indication by December 8, 2023, and on the TDT indication by March 30, 2024.

While Axa-Cell is likely to become CRISPR therapeutics’ first blockbuster, the company also has other promising pipeline candidates. It is evaluating four cancer cell therapies in clinical studies. The biotech is working with Vertex on developing potential treatments for type 1 diabetes. It has also advanced an experimental gene-editing therapy targeting heart disease into early-stage testing.

With the potential for commercial success for Exa-Cell, CRISPR Therapeutics should soon have even more money to invest in expanding its pipeline. The market cap of the company is currently around $5.4 billion. If it scores a win or two with its clinical programs, CRISPR Therapeutics should be huge.

3. Transmedics Group

The biggest long-term winners are often companies that bring much-needed disruption to an established market. that’s exactly it Transmedics Group (TMDX 2.02%) is engaged in organ transplantation.

For years, cold storage has been the standard method of preserving donor organs. However, there are significant issues with this approach. Only 18% of donor lungs reach the intended recipients. This percentage increases to 38% for the heart and 60% for the liver, but there are still a lot of donor organs that are ultimately not used.

Transmedics’ Organ Care System (OCS) solves this problem by keeping the donor’s lungs, heart and liver alive during transit. The results of OCS are staggering: use in clinical studies increased by more than 80%, while the number of serious post-transplant complications declined significantly.

With the recent acquisition of charter operator Summit Aviation the company is also addressing another issue – the lack of airplanes available to transport donor organs. TransMedics is building its own aviation fleet specifically dedicated to getting donor organs to their intended recipients.

Organ transplantation for lungs, heart and liver represents a billion-dollar market. Transmedics is on track to generate revenue of about $230 million this year. I hope that the company will gain a huge market share in the next few years with its superior technology.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Amazon and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, CRISPR Therapeutics, Transmedics Group, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com