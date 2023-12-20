SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Novo Telus today announced the rapid completion of the fundraising for its third private equity fund, Novo Telus PE Fund 3, LP (the “Fund”). The fund exceeded its fundraising target by 36% and closed the fund-raising at its hard cap of US$510 million in commitments.

(PRNewsPhoto/Novo Telus Capital Partners Pvt Ltd)

The fund raised its funds six months after holding its first close in June 2023, with 100% of its existing institutional investors re-committing to the fund, joined by an esteemed group of new limited partners from around the world.

In the 12 years since its inception, Novo Telus has established a distinguished record of partnering closely with ambitious business leaders to reinvigorate growth in technology and industrial companies in Southeast Asia and beyond. NovoTelus has developed a specialized investment strategy that combines deep sector knowledge with close, sympathetic management partnerships to expand the business vision, enhance products and services, and create sustainable business growth over time.

“We are grateful for the support of our distinguished and diverse limited partners, who represent many of the leading institutional investors globally,” said Managing Partner Loke Wai San. “Although we are pleased to have completed the fundraising in a difficult environment, we remain fully focused on our core business of partnering with great management teams to invest in growth and compound value for all stakeholders.

Technology supply chains are reshaping themselves on a global scale today, creating significant opportunities for skilled investors to help management teams deal with complexity and capitalize on new growth opportunities. Our unique investment model continues to improve as we grow experience, relationships and successful results in our field over time. We will continue to focus our energy and experience on enhancing this distinct regional advantage over time as we develop and grow Fund 3 with our stakeholders.

About Novo Telus

Novo Telus is a private equity firm specializing in driving sustainable growth in technology supply chain companies across Southeast Asia and beyond. With a specialized investment team and a proven track record, Novo Telus seeks to build deeply insightful and empathetic partnerships with business leaders to expand the vision and reinvigorate business growth over time.

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novo-tellus-raises-its-third-fund-successful-with-us-510-million-in-oversubscribed-commitments -302018785.html

Source Novo Telus

Source