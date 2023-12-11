Novo Nordisk's unique structure gives it additional edge and risk

What do Ozempic, Lego bricks and Carlsberg Lager have in common?

All of their parent companies are from Denmark, but they also share a corporate structure that is common to the Nordic country – a system in which a foundation holds the majority of voting power.

Nearly half of Denmark’s 28 largest companies share this dual-class structure, where stock is divided into classes A and B. Class A shares are generally not available on public markets. In Novo Nordisk (NOVO), those shares are wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, which also owns a small amount of Class B shares.

Since each Class A share is entitled to 100 votes, while each Class B share gets only 10 votes, the Foundation controls approximately 77% of the voting power, despite holding only 28% of the shares.

The blockbuster success of GLP-1 drugs has thrust Novo Nordisk – and the 100-year-old company’s unique structure – into the spotlight. The pharmaceutical giant was named Yahoo Finance’s Company of the Year on Monday after an impressive year in sales of diabetes weight-loss drug Ozempic.

An insular structure with pros and cons

In many ways, Novo is not all that different from tech companies like Meta (META) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), which famously and controversially have dual-class structures that give majority ownership to founders like Mark Zuckerberg.

The nine-member board of the Novo Nordisk Foundation includes former Novo CEO and current board chair Lars Rabien Sorensen, Professor Liselotte Højgaard of the University of Copenhagen, and biologist Christopher A. Voigt and several employee representatives.

Experts believe that concentrating voting power to one person or a select few has its own problems and advantages.

“It’s quite different with its own advantages and disadvantages,” Cornell professor Nick Fabrizio told Yahoo Finance. “So, you don’t have as much risk from short-term investors or corporate raiders or short sellers…but, on the other hand, it’s harder to make changes from the outside.”

This insular quality is a large part of where the controversy comes from, as critics and concerned academics suggest it is a more autocratic system, which can be abused by the wrong people.

“As a corporate governance expert, I would say the dual category structure is just a bad design,” Suman Banerjee, a professor at Stevens Institute of Technology, told Yahoo Finance. “But I’m also hesitant to say that Novo Nordisk has done anything bad, and they’ve survived so long.”

Banerjee is careful to note that, while Novo Nordisk has a dual-class share structure, it seems to actually work for the company.

Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, CEO of Novo Nordisk, said, “The market is assessing our performance on a daily basis, but we also have this stable anchor in the foundation, who have a controlling stake, and they have a forever mentality in what we do. Is.” An exclusive interview with Yahoo Finance.

He added: “So, we are not chasing short-term returns, but we are really trying to create value for the long term while keeping in mind social responsibility, environmental responsibility and of course being sustainable. ” A financially healthy company.”

By definition, dual class structures do not necessarily last forever – and while they have benefits, particularly early in a company’s life, those benefits may diminish over time.

“Founders will argue that they have a vision, and they need time to implement that vision and strategy,” Alon Kappen, partner at Farrell Fritz, told Yahoo Finance. “Studies also show that over time – that’s 5, 6, 7, 8 years over time – that utility goes down. So, what we’ve seen is these dual class structures don’t last more than seven years.” Is an attempt.”

Novo Nordisk Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen speaks to reporters at the company’s headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark on February 5, 2020. Reuters/Jacob Grönholt-Pedersen (Jakob Grönholt-Pedersen/Reuters)

Danish brand of capitalism

Denmark has a long history of industrial foundation, and is a world leader in this model. Besides Novo, Carlsberg and Lego, other Danish companies largely controlled by the foundation include shipping giant Maersk, manufacturer Danfoss and pharma rival Lundbeck.

A 2018 Deloitte report showed that Danish foundations were steadily increasing their resources in the first decades of the 21st century. It is a model that has kept many companies tied to the Danish economy while competitors merged, were acquired, or increasingly internationalized. (An example of what could happen: Swedish Astra and British Zeneca merged in 1999; AstraZeneca (AZN) is now headquartered in the UK)

Although this model gained and maintains popularity in Denmark, it has long been out of use in the US. In the early 20th century, before the Tax Reform Act of 1969 essentially eliminated the model, there were many foundation-owned firms in the US.

The relationship between development and the dual class system is complex. On the one hand, experts say this system allows the company to avoid short-sightedness and pursue long-term goals rather than quarterly results.

However, when it comes to profits, foundation objectives may differ somewhat from corporate objectives.

“One of the following [Novo Nordisk] The two objectives of the Foundation are to provide a stable base for the commercial and research activities conducted by Novo Nordisk (and other companies in the Novo Group) – this objective will foster growth,” said Kappen.

Cupen said: “The second objective is to support scientific and humanitarian objectives – a noble objective but not one that necessarily promotes economic growth.”

However, the Foundation is a beneficiary of Novo’s commercial success. As its profits have grown over time, so have its dividends – providing more funding to nonprofits that are working to prevent cardiometabolic diseases, solve health disparities, create sustainable technologies, and advance life sciences. Gives grants to support the ecosystem.

In 2021 and 2022, the foundation has donated more than DKK 16 billion – about $2.35 billion – and is projected to give more than DKK 9 billion this year.

Experts say it could be a mutually beneficial relationship, but investors should ultimately proceed with caution when it comes to Novo and other dual-class structured companies, because there’s no way to effect a turnaround in a recession. .

As the OpenAI saga has shown, having limited visibility into the controlling entity’s decision making makes it more important for investors to understand the company’s risks. The lack of transparency and consolidated voting power during the sell-off could also be a drawback, as institutional investors cannot unite to demand change, so the only way out is this.

Despite the inherent risks, Novo benefits from a simple reality right now – it’s hard to argue with success.

“Novo is a huge success story,” Cupen said. “It has some blockbuster drugs in it. They’ve been in the news a lot, but the stock has quadrupled over the last few years, so maybe that’s an argument in favor of the dual-class structure.”

The Novo Nordisk Foundation did not return Yahoo Finance’s request for an interview for this story.

eli garfinkel Is a senior tech reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @agarfinks and on Linkedin,

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com