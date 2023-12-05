Novo Nordisk’s ascent: will Europe’s biggest company keep rising?

In the wake of the substantial growth, Novo Nordisk’s share price has almost reached peak levels, with investors asking whether the stock is now hovering in overvalued territory. Euronews Business takes a closer look at Europe’s most valuable companies.

As Novo Nordisk celebrates a century since its founding, the Danish pharmaceutical titan not only looks back at its storied past, but also reflects on its current position as Europe’s largest company by market capitalisation. , which ousted luxury colossus LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in 2023.

What has been the catalyst for this remarkable advancement? Well, this comes because of the increasing demand for weight loss medicines.

Celebrating a centenary with record highs

In 2023, Novo Nordisk shares hit record highs, potentially finishing the year with an unprecedented 50% increase, continuing a five-year bullish streak.

The question on many minds is whether the exponential growth seen by Novo Nordisk will continue into 2024 and beyond.

Novo Nordisk’s Revenue Forecast: Continued Prosperity?

Looking ahead, the company’s revenue forecast for 2023 is DKK 229 billion (€30.7 billion), up 30% from last year and double the sales achieved five years ago.

This upward trajectory is projected to continue with revenues reaching DKK 279 billion (€37.4 billion) in 2024, rising to DKK 374 billion (€43.7 billion) by 2026.

The driving force behind these figures will rest on the diabetes and obesity care segment, which has experienced an 82% growth in sales in the first nine months of the year.

The star of Novo Nordisk’s portfolio, Wegovi, uses semaglutide to effectively manage obesity. This medicine, a ‘GLP-1 receptor agonist’, is a game-changer in appetite regulation and has been authorized for marketing in the EU from January 2022. Clinical studies underscore its efficacy, including subjects experiencing an impressive weight loss of 15%. Duration of 68 weeks.

According to a recent analysis conducted by Peterson-KFF, a monthly dose of Wegovi at the maintenance level costs $1,349 in the United States, while it costs $328 in Germany and $296 in the Netherlands.

A huge market demands effective solutions

With more than 750 million people worldwide living with obesity, which is responsible for 5% of global deaths according to the World Health Organization, there is huge demand for weight loss drugs. Novo Nordisk is expanding its manufacturing presence across Europe, investing in existing facilities to scale up production of Wegovi to meet a greater market need.

The anti-obesity drug sector has seen rapid growth, with a current valuation of $6 billion and the potential to grow to $100 billion by 2030 as per Goldman Sachs Research estimates. Novo Nordisk, together with Eli Lilly, is expected to dominate this market, potentially controlling 80% of it by the end of the decade.

In the US alone, the customer base of such drugs could reach 15 million by 2030, with an expected 13% penetration rate among eligible adults.

Is Novo Nordisk’s share price expensive?

In the wake of the substantial growth, Novo Nordisk’s share price has almost reached peak levels, with investors asking whether the stock is now hovering in overvalued territory.

An important valuation measure is the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which compares the current stock price to 1-year expected earnings, which is 31 for Novo Nordisk.

This figure may appear high, especially when it is twice the average multiple of its industry peers, excluding Eli Lilly, which commands an even higher valuation.

Nevertheless, a retrospective look at Novo Nordisk’s performance over the past three years shows that the current Forward P/E ratio is in line with its historical trend. Furthermore, a broader perspective using the price-to-expected three-year earnings metric narrows the multiple to 26, suggesting a more attractive valuation.

As Novo Nordisk enters 2024, it is doing so with a strong commitment to expanding its production capabilities and maintaining a cutting-edge portfolio. The global obesity epidemic presents a substantial market opportunity for the Company’s weight management products.

While the question of whether its stock is overvalued remains a point of debate among investors, Novo Nordisk appears to have secured a dominant position in the pharmaceutical industry.

