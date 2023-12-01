Novo Nordisk sues two pharmacies for allegedly offering tainted copycat Ozempic

Novo Nordisk said Thursday that two compounding pharmacies in Florida are allegedly offering contaminated copycat versions of semaglutide, the drug found in Ozempic and Vegovy.

The claims are part of two lawsuits filed by the drugmaker Wednesday night.

Semaglutide is exclusively patented by Novo Nordisk, and the drugmaker does not supply the ingredient to outside groups, raising questions about what other companies are selling to consumers.

Novo Nordisk said it had conducted tests on compounded products purportedly being sold as semaglutide from two Florida pharmacies, Wells Pharmacy and Brooksville Pharmaceuticals. According to the lawsuits, a sample from Wells Pharmacy contained 33% levels of unknown impurities, and samples from Brooksville Pharmaceuticals contained impurities as well as lower levels of the active ingredient than described on the label.

“As I have long warned patients, these unregulated preparations are not equivalent to the brand names Vegovy and Ozempic,” said Dr. Christopher McGowan, a gastroenterologist who runs a weight loss clinic in Cary, North Carolina. McGowan is not involved in the lawsuits.

In some cases, he said, the products are “significantly different” from the FDA-approved versions and contain much less semaglutide. “This means patients are putting themselves at risk for side effects and lack of efficacy and wasting their money.”

The lawsuits are a continuation of Novo Nordisk’s ongoing legal battle with clinics and compounding pharmacies that offer semaglutide. Compounding pharmacies mix and replace ingredients to create medications tailored to a patient’s specific needs.

In June, the drug maker filed five lawsuits against several medical spas, weight loss clinics and compounding pharmacies for allegedly selling unauthorized versions of the drug. On Thursday, the company said that, to date, it has successfully obtained preliminary injunctions against six spas and clinics that engaged in “false advertising and trademark infringement.”

Wells Pharmacy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Terry Myers, a pharmacist and owner of Brooksville Pharmaceuticals, rejected Novo Nordisk’s claims about the levels of the active ingredient in the pharmacy’s semaglutide, saying in a statement that a third-party lab test found that its formula could be stored for up to 180 days. Remained “powerful” when it happened. 90 days when stored in a refrigerator and at room temperature. Myers also said the pharmacy purchases all of its bulk ingredients from FDA-registered facilities.

“Our attorneys will file another motion to dismiss,” he said in a statement. A US judge dismissed Novo Nordisk’s first lawsuit against Brooksville Pharmaceuticals in October.

Novo Nordisk spokesperson Jamie Bennett said the company has not been able to confirm any adverse events related to Wells Pharmacy or Brooksville Pharmaceuticals’ products.

The company’s lawsuit cites the Food and Drug Administration’s Adverse Event Reporting System, which showed that as of September 20, there were 281 cases of adverse events associated with combination products that claimed to contain semaglutide. .

Public databases include reports from doctors and patients, although the reports have not been confirmed by the FDA.

According to the lawsuits, about 75% of the cases were classified as “severe”, with a quarter of the cases requiring hospitalization, two of which resulted in death.

Mike Koelzer, a pharmacist and owner of K Pharmacy in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said many patients are eager to get brand-name weight loss medications. But due to shortage, many of them are unable to access them.

According to the FDA, compounded versions of commercially available drugs are allowed in special circumstances such as shortages. Some doses of semaglutide are still listed as in shortage on the agency’s drug shortage database website.

“The world has been operating without this specific drug for a long time, and although it is certainly important, we should not rush its distribution at the expense of safety,” said Koelzer, whose pharmacy does not sell compounded drugs.

Source: www.nbcnews.com