Novo Nordisk sales soar, led by demand for Wegovy weight-loss drug
Sainsbury’s grocery sales jump by a tenth
UK supermarket chain J Sainsbury has forecast that full year profit will come in at the upper half of the range it had previously flagged, as grocery sales rose by a tenth and market share continue to climb.
Reporting results for the first half of the year, the group predicted that underlying profit before tax for the full year would come in between £670mn and £700mn. It also said that free cash flow from retail activities would be at least £600mn this year, up from previous guidance of at least £500mn
The company said that grocery sales in the six months to September rose 10.1 per cent compared to the same period last year, driving “record market share gains”.
Lufthansa books record profit of €1.5bn as passengers brush off higher ticket prices
Lufthansa has reported “record” sales and profits over the summer, as travellers continue flying despite several airlines raising ticket prices.
The German airline on Thursday reported third-quarter adjusted operating profits of €1.5bn on €10.3bn sales, which were up 8 per cent from the same period last year.
Carsten Spohr, chief executive of the carrier — which confirmed its full-year outlook — said that even with the “challenging” geopolitical situation, the company’s “booking outlook gives us reason to be positive — not only for a very good group result this year, but also beyond.”
BT chief exec Philip Jansen confirms outlook in final results
BT chief executive Philip Jansen has signed off on his last results, confirming the telecoms group’s 2024 outlook and forecasting normalised free cash flow towards the top end of its guidance range of £1.0bn-£1.2bn.
The company also announced an interim dividend of 2.31p per share.
Jansen said he would handover to Allison Kirkby “early in the new year” and that BT’s ongoing cost-cutting programme had delivered £2.5bn in annualised savings towards its £3bn target.
The company posted Openreach broadband losses of 255,000 lines in the first half of the financial year. It added it continued to target a decline of 400,000 lines this financial year but warned that “softer market conditions increase the risk that losses will be above this level”.
Shell increases share buybacks as robust prices drive profits
Shell reported adjusted earnings of $6.2bn in the third quarter and increased share buybacks as robust oil prices and higher refining margins helped drive profits.
The earnings, which were in line with market estimates, were down about a third from the $9.5bn reported last year at the height of the energy crisis but beat the $4.1bn in the same period of 2021.
The biggest contributor to group profits was once again Shell’s integrated gas division, which reported earnings of $2.5bn, just short of market estimates of $2.7bn.
Shell left its quarterly dividend unchanged but announced $3.5bn in share buybacks for the next three months, slightly higher than the $3bn of buybacks in the previous quarter.
Asiana approves sale of cargo business to clear way for Korean Air takeover
South Korea’s Asiana Airlines said on Thursday that its board had approved the sale of its cargo business, in a bid to win approval from the European Union for a proposed acquisition by Korean Air.
Korean Air said it had submitted a package of remedies to the European Commission, including selling Asiana’s cargo business and relinquishing four lucrative European routes.
Korean Air added it will buy Won300bn ($220mn) of convertible bonds issued by Asiana to financially support its former rival, which it agreed to take over at the onset of the pandemic.
In May, EU regulators warned that the deal risked undermining competition on passenger routes and airfreight services between South Korea and Europe.
Asian stocks gain after Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
South Korean stocks led gains for Asian equities on Thursday, as markets reacted to a US Federal Reserve decision to keep interest rates on hold the previous day.
The Kospi was up 1.8 per cent in afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.9 per cent and Japan’s Topix rose 0.5 per cent. China’s CSI 300 fell 0.2 per cent.
The Fed on Wednesday kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent. Chair Jay Powell said the central bank could afford to proceed “carefully” with future decisions.
Oil prices also gained, with international benchmark Brent crude rising 0.9 per cent to trade at $85.38 per barrel.
What to watch in Europe today
UK interest rates: The Bank of England announces its latest interest rate decision. More than 80 per cent of analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to hold the rate at 5.25 per cent for the second time as inflationary pressures remain strong. The headline rate for consumer price growth was 6.7 per cent in October, with services inflation accelerating to 6.9 per cent from 6.8 per cent.
AI summit: British prime minister Rishi Sunak attends the second day of the AI safety summit at Bletchley Park.
BT Group: The UK-based telco, which this month announced it would start selling kitchen appliances such as smart fridges, kettles and coffee machines, will publish its first-half earnings. Investors will be looking for signs of progress on its cost-cutting plan, which includes slashing its workforce by up to 42 per cent by the end of the decade.
Other earnings: Italian carmaker Ferrari, German fashion brand Hugo Boss and Anglo-Dutch oil company Shell will publish third-quarter results.
Asian currencies gain against dollar as Fed leaves rates on hold
Asia-Pacific currencies gained against the dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates on hold.
The yen added 0.5 per cent to trade at ¥150.27 per dollar, the Australian dollar strengthened 0.7 per cent to trade at A$0.6435 and the won added 0.4 per cent to Won1342.10.
The Federal Reserve held its benchmark lending rate steady at a 22-year high of between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent. Chair Jay Powell said the central bank could afford to proceed “carefully” with future decisions amid signs that past rate rises were having an effect on the economy.
Joe Biden calls for temporary ‘pause’ in Gaza fighting to help free hostages
Joe Biden has called for a “pause” in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in order to help free hostages held in Gaza.
The US president was interrupted by a member of the audience at an event on Wednesday who asked him to call for a ceasefire in the Middle Eastern conflict. “I think we need a pause,” Biden said. “A pause means give time to get the prisoners out.”
Biden’s comments do not represent a call for a full ceasefire, which the White House has resisted since the war began. But US officials have said they would consider supporting a temporary interruption of hostilities if it was limited to helping humanitarian efforts.
Japan’s prime minister unveils $113bn stimulus package
Japan’s prime minister has announced a stimulus package worth more than ¥17tn ($113bn) in a bid to address higher living costs and declining popularity.
Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that about ¥13tn of the package will be funded by a supplementary budget for the remainder of the current fiscal year through March 2024.
At the heart of the package are an estimated ¥5tn in temporary cuts to income and residential taxes, cash handouts to low-earning households and an extension of subsidies to offset rising petroleum and electricity costs, as well as support for businesses to raise wages.
Asian stocks follow US higher after Fed leaves rates on hold
Asian equities rose on Thursday, following Wall Street stocks higher after the US Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates on hold and markets grew more confident that the central bank had finished tightening policy for this year.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 1.2 per cent, China’s CSI 300 gained 0.3 per cent, Japan’s Topix advanced 0.8 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi added 2.1 per cent.
In the US on Wednesday, the S&P 500 gained 1.1 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.6 per cent after the Federal Reserve held its benchmark lending rate steady at a 22-year high of between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent.
Australian pension fund to vote against improved Brookfield-led bid for Origin
Australia’s largest pension fund has declared that it will vote against a best and final offer made by a Brookfield-led consortium for energy company Origin that values it at nearly A$20bn ($12b.9bn).
The bidders increased their offer by A$1.2bn on Thursday to reflect the increased value of the Australian business since the bid was first made a year ago.
AustralianSuper, which has a near-14 per cent stake, said this week that it would vote against the original offer. It said on Thursday it would also vote against the improved offer, which it said was still “substantially below” its view of the long-term value of Origin.
Shares in Origin dropped 5 per cent to below the offer price on Thursday.
What to watch in Asia today
Monetary policy: Bank Negara Malaysia, the country’s central bank, will make an interest rate decision.
Earnings: Mitsubishi Corp, the Japanese industrial conglomerate, reports second-quarter earnings.
Markets: Japanese stocks rose and futures in Hong Kong pointed higher on Thursday morning. In the US on Wednesday, the S&P 500 gained 1.1 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.6 per cent after the Federal Reserve held its benchmark lending rate steady at a 22-year high of between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent.
Canada caps immigration target as retention wanes
Ottawa has capped its immigration targets as concerns grow about housing affordability in the country and a recent report signalled disillusionment among some newcomers because of the cost of living.
The federal government on Wednesday said it plans to bring in 485,000 permanent residents next year, and 500,000 in 2025, stabilising at that level in 2026.
Public support for immigration in Canada has declined as the concerns over housing affordability have risen. The average home price in major cities such as Toronto and Vancouver is more than C$1.1mn (US$794,000).
A report released this week by the Institute for Canadian Citizenship said the rate of migrants who eventually leave Canada had increased.
Ex-Goldman banker sentenced to 3 years for insider trading with squash partner
A former Goldman Sachs investment banker has been sentenced to three years in US prison for insider trading and obstruction of justice in a case in which he was accused of passing sensitive market information to his squash partner.
Brijesh Goel was accused of colluding with Akshay Niranjan, a New York-based trader at Barclays, to trade on information Goel gleaned from his work as a vice-president at Goldman’s financing group inside its investment bank. He was convicted following a seven-day trial earlier this year.
Read more here.
Donald Trump Jr distances himself from Trump Organization’s financial statements
Donald Trump Jr on Wednesday distanced himself from the financial statements at the centre of the civil fraud suit threatening his family, saying he relied on outside accountants and the Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer to prepare them.
Donald Trump’s eldest son took the witness stand in a trial resulting from a civil lawsuit brought by New York attorney-general Letitia James against the Trump Organization and members of the Trump family. He is to be followed by his brother Eric, his father and sister Ivanka next week.
Donald Jr and Eric took on expanded roles at the family business, the Trump Organization, after their father was inaugurated as president in January 2017.
Read more about Donald Trump Jr here.
DoorDash shares surge after posting strong outlook
Shares of DoorDash soared more than 7 per cent in extended trading on Wednesday after the food delivery group boosted its outlook and its total orders hit a record high last quarter.
The company’s total orders rose 24 per cent to 543mn, bringing its revenue to $2.16bn, above analysts’ estimates. Its net loss narrowed to 13 cents a share compared with 77 cents a share last year.
DoorDash projected adjusted earnings between $320mn and $380mn in the current quarter, well above a consensus expectation for $253.3mn.
“Our outlook also anticipates significant levels of ongoing investment in new categories and international markets,” DoorDash said.