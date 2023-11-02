© Bloomberg

UK supermarket chain J Sainsbury has forecast that full year profit will come in at the upper half of the range it had previously flagged, as grocery sales rose by a tenth and market share continue to climb.

Reporting results for the first half of the year, the group predicted that underlying profit before tax for the full year would come in between £670mn and £700mn. It also said that free cash flow from retail activities would be at least £600mn this year, up from previous guidance of at least £500mn

The company said that grocery sales in the six months to September rose 10.1 per cent compared to the same period last year, driving “record market share gains”.