Novo Nordisk (NVO) closed the latest trading day at $97.43, marking a -0.09% change from the previous session’s end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which posted a daily loss of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32% and the technology-dominated Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

Before today’s trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 6.24% in the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector’s loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500’s loss of 1.55% in that time.

Novo Nordisk’s upcoming earnings release will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report earnings on November 2, 2023. It is projected that the company will report EPS of $0.60, an increase of 39.53% from the same quarter last year.

Investors may also want to check out recent changes to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. These recent revisions reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, encouraging changes in estimates indicate analysts’ favorable outlook on the company’s business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we have created the Zacks Rank, which is a quantitative model that incorporates these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a commendable track record of outperformance, independently audited, with #1 stocks averaging +25% since 1988. Contributing annual returns. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate has seen an increase of 15.03%. Right now, Novo Nordisk has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Novo Nordisk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.5. This valuation represents a premium compared to its industry’s average Forward P/E of 14.98.

Meanwhile, NVO’s PEG ratio is currently 1.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company’s expected earnings growth rate. As of the end of trading yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in reference to the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies in each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

