Novo Nordisk is adding in-house fill-finish capability for Wegovi’s European pen, Ozempic

By Maggie Fick and Jacob Grönholt-Pedersen

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk is expanding its domestic manufacturing capacity to fill injection pens for its diabetes drug Ozempic and the European version of its hugely popular weight-loss drug Vegovy, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday. told. ,

The Danish drugmaker, which has overtaken LVMH as Europe’s most valuable listed company, on Thursday reported record operating profit and sales for the third quarter, underscoring Wegovi’s unprecedented success so far.

Chief Financial Officer Carsten Munk Knudsen told Reuters the company is spending 25 billion Danish krones ($3.56 billion) this year to expand production of both drugs and meet rising demand, double last year’s level. .

Earlier on Thursday, the company’s CEO had warned that the shortage would continue in the short to medium term.

Knudsen said some of the funds are going to expand the capacity to fill injection pens at some manufacturing sites – a process known as fill-finish. The company does such work in Europe, the United States, China and Brazil.

The investment highlights the challenge for Novo as it seeks to expand in Europe and faces competition from U.S. rival Eli Lilly’s diabetes treatment Monzaro. It is expected that approval for weight loss will be received by the end of the year.

Reuters reported in July that quality issues with Catalent, one of Novo’s contract manufacturers, led to a shortage of Wegovi in ​​the United States throughout 2022.

Novo also hired other contract manufacturers, including Thermo Fisher, to perform fill-finish and other production processes. Knudsen said plans to have one-third online by the end of the year are on track.

Novo’s internal expansion is for its “more classic platforms”, namely the cartridge devices used for Ozempic and Vegovy in Europe.

Details regarding domestic capacity expansion have not been previously disclosed.

The pen for Europe uses the so-called FlexTouch device and has four doses instead of one as in the US pen.

Part of the spending is to ramp up Novo’s production of semaglutide, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for Vegovy, Ozempic and another diabetes drug, Ribelsus, at its factories in Kalundborg and Clayton, North Carolina, Knudsen said. .

He declined to comment on when the additional API capacity would come online. ($1 = 7.0233 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Josephine Mason and Susan Fenton)

