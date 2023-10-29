Novo Nordisk has tightened its grip on another market. Is it a buy?

On 16 October, Novo Nordisk (NVO -1.79%) announced that it plans to purchase a late-stage pharmaceutical asset called ocedurenone, which it expects to commercialize for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in the context of advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) . Now, it stands to control a major and underserved portion of the CKD market, and may eventually have additional growth opportunities in the market for hypertension treatments.

But is the pharma world expanding too far beyond its home turf to market drugs for obesity and type 2 diabetes? And is it still worth buying, even if CKD becomes a very distant market? Let’s find out what the new acquisition means.

The near-term picture just got better

Novo Nordisk plans to pay up to $1.3 billion for osedurenon. The molecule’s former developer, KBP Biosciences, has already advanced it through a total of nine clinical trials, including a recent Phase 2b trial.

Unlike many pharmaceutical properties that companies try to sell, osedurenone appears to be preliminarily safe and effective in reducing high blood pressure in patients suffering from advanced kidney disease. This means that it is more likely to be brought to market in the next few years.

According to researchers conducting the trial, at least 18 million people in the US suffer from advanced chronic kidney disease. High blood pressure affects most CKD patients as it can contribute to the development of CKD. It is also a serious pathology to address as CKD itself may contribute to the development of hypertension in a vicious cycle.

Additionally, it is common for CKD patients to require more than one medication to control their high blood pressure. It is therefore reasonable to assume that Novo Nordisk’s addressable market for osedurenone may be as large as the entire population of CKD patients.

It is also reasonable to assume that if osedurenone is approved for sale, it will not need to steal market share from drugs that patients are already using because physicians already prescribe many of the treatments. Are addicted. Additionally, it uses a different mechanism of action from existing drugs on the market, increasing the likelihood that it can be safely co-administered with others.

According to a report by Data Bridge Market Research, the CKD therapy market was valued at just over $13 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow to nearly $19 billion by 2030.

So this setup is quite favorable for Novo Nordisk to garner a few billion dollars in annual sales from its new candidate before the end of the decade, assuming it gets approved. Considering that its trailing 12-month revenue is more than $28 billion, this acquisition could be an important driver of top-line growth. However, this is before taking into account the revenue tailwind from any additional indications that kidney disease may lead to hypertension.

In short, this latest move is something that investors should consider as contributing to the bull thesis for buying the stock.

One way or the other you will get success in future also

It is possible that the company will fail to launch its candidate in the market. Late-stage trials still need to be conducted, and regulators will have a say on the origin of the clinical data. But even if that happens, investors who buy shares could still come out on top. After all, the business already has a number of successful drugs on the market.

As of October 13, management updated its expectations for how much money Novo Nordisk will bring in for 2023. While it was previously estimated that the top line would grow by 33%, they are now calling for growth of up to 38%.

The driver of the better-than-expected year was strong sales of its drug Ozempic, which treats type 2 diabetes, and its sister drug Vegovy, which is used to treat obesity. As you’ve probably heard, Ozempic and Wegovi are both extremely popular, and their rise has just begun. Ozempic alone is projected to generate sales of approximately $6 billion in the first half of 2023, up 58% year over year based on the report. Ongoing efforts to commercialize the drug for additional indications could easily maintain the fast pace of development in the near future.

Buying Novo Nordisk now gives investors the opportunity for significant volume growth from multiple drivers, some of which are in full force right now, and some of which will come on the scene in the next few years. Thus the stock is perfect in a portfolio following a long-term-oriented investment strategy. And while there is always risk, the balance of risk and reward is currently tipped heavily toward potential rewards.

Source: www.fool.com