November's Xbox Game Pass Lineup: Master Headbangers, Jucent, Wartales, More - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has revealed the initial lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2023, taking them to subscribers until November 14th.

It includes three games available on October 31st:

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, and PC): A one-day Game Pass game where you engage in rhythmic challenges to determine the ultimate master headbanger.

Jucent (Cloud, Console & PC): A climbing adventure where you climb a mysterious, ever-changing tower with the help of your watery companion.

thirsty lovers (Cloud, Console & PC): November 2; A stylish RPG based on the story of Jaala’s return to Timber Hills.

Additionally, eight games are set to leave Game Pass on November 15, including Coffee Talk, Exapunks, Ghost Song, Gungrave Gore, Football Manager 2023, Football Manager 2023 Console, Lapin, and Townscaper.

