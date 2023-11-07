Here’s our definitive guide to everything you need to know about this November’s initiative

Advertisement

happy month!

No, this is not a typo. Well, this is just an intentional matter.

For those unfamiliar, this is the 20th anniversary of Mustache of November, a charity mustache-growing initiative that runs for the month of November.

Have you heard of November and always wanted to try it? Do it every year and love reading about something you’re already participating in? Never seen this before and still pretty sure a subeditor hasn’t fixed my misspelling of November?

Whatever your reasoning, here’s Euronews culture’s definitive guide to November.

What is November?

Let’s start with the basics. Movember is a fundraising movement that raises awareness for men’s health through men growing their best mustaches throughout the month of November.

If a movement whose core tenet is men’s health sounds a little odd, rest assured that Movember isn’t the kind of hipster-wing of men’s rights groups that populate the darker sides of the Internet. In fact, November is a good example of the opposite attitude to the nosy commentators who come out every International Women’s Day bemoaning the lack of advocacy for men’s mental health. The November Movement does this by using a fun annual tradition to promote important charities leaning toward men’s issues.

run by November FoundationThree causes are at the heart of this year’s campaign: mental health and suicide prevention; prostate cancer; and testicular cancer.

While some people think that participating in November is exclusively about growing your best mustache throughout the month, that’s only part of it. The main goal of the Movember Foundation is to raise money for charities related to those particular causes.

Since its founding in 2003, the Movember Foundation has raised funds for more than 1,250 projects in 20 different countries. Instead of the misogynistic ramblings of Internet commentators, Movember is actually a concerted effort to improve the state of men’s health. Men die on average 4.5 years earlier than women and men account for 69% of all suicides. Prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer in men over the age of 45 and testicular cancer is the most common cancer in younger men. Raising awareness of these issues and funding projects to tackle them is at the heart of November.

How did November start?

Interestingly, Movember has two origin stories, both based in Australia. The first recorded mention of “Movember” comes from a 1999 news story in Adelaide about a group of men using the month of November to grow mustaches to raise money for charity. An early campaign was raising money for the animal charity RSPCA with the phrase “Growing a mustache for a mustache”.

Bucking the Adelaide trend, in 2003 Travis Geron and Luke Slattery met in a pub in Melbourne and came up with their own version of Movember. Inspired by a friend’s mother raising money for a breast cancer charity, he joined forces with 30 friends to pay AUS$10 each to grow mustaches in aid of prostate cancer.

After Garron and Slattery’s campaign was successful, they formalized the concept with the help of Adam Garron and Justin Coghlan, forming the basis of the Movember Foundation. His 2004 campaign involved 450 people and raised AUS$54,000 (about €32,000) for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA), the largest single donation at the time in the charity’s history.

The Movember Foundation was established as an official charity in 2006. In the years since, international interest in the movement has increased. It is now an official partner of PCFA as well as its affiliate organizations in the US, UK, Spain, Ireland and other countries.

Today, the number of participants in November stands at approximately 7,000,000 since its launch in 2003.

He has funded projects related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Family Man in 2021, an online program aimed at helping fathers become better parents.

matching donation

A big part of November’s success is how simple the concept is. Grow a moustache, raise awareness.

Throughout history, many charitable organizations have employed the same easily recognizable signs to help raise awareness, from the Remembrance Poppy to remember veterans to the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise awareness for ALS. Created a stir on the internet.

Advertisement

Oh, and for all those internet commentators still stuck up about International Women’s Day, there’s also an International Men’s Day. It’s on November 19th, slap bang in the middle of November. So if you really want to raise meaningful awareness about men’s health issues, grow that ‘stache!

Source