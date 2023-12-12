November price report expected to show further signs of inflation slowing

Experts believe the government’s year-end prices report will provide further evidence that inflation is slowing.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release its consumer price index on Tuesday morning. Economists say they expect data to show that overall prices were unchanged in November compared to October.

This included a 0.3% increase in core prices, a more stable category that does not include food and energy costs.

“While this would fundamentally represent an uptick relative to October, we see it primarily as a reversal in volatile housing affordability away from the household category,” a team of Bank of America economists wrote this month, referring to travel and hotels. lets see.” Housing in its estimation.

Compared to November 2022, economists expect to see a 3.0% increase in the overall price index and a 4% increase in the main categories.

This is slightly slower than inflation reflected in October prices, as CPI last month was 3.2% higher than a year earlier. And core prices were flat at 4%.

Inflation has been gradually slowing in recent months after reaching a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022. While slow inflation means prices for many items are still rising, the slower rate makes it easier for consumers to adjust. And for increased wages to help combat the financial pain caused by inflation.

recommended

There are some signs that consumers are feeling better about the state of the economy as inflation continues to ease, even if they are feeling pressured by higher credit card interest rates and higher housing costs.

If inflation remains stable or continues to decline, it is more likely that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates in place rather than raise them further. The Fed, which will make its last interest rate call of the year on Wednesday, has raised rates sharply from early 2022 to mid-2023 to try to control inflation.

This is why interest rates on things like credit cards and mortgages have increased so rapidly in the last year and a half. But as investors and experts assume the Fed will not raise rates again in the near future, their expectations for long-term rates are beginning to wane. And in turn, mortgage rates have declined slightly recently.

Rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages are now about 7%, according to government-backed lender Freddie Mac, up from about 8% in early October.

Source: www.nbcnews.com