November Outlook for Bitcoin Price: Another Bounce or Retracement?

November has often been an extraordinary month for Bitcoin, with historical data indicating an impressive average price surge of 43%. This will take Bitcoin to around $48,000. But with October already seeing significant price increases, the question arises: will Bitcoin continue its bullish trend, or is the possibility of a pullback on the horizon?

november monthly return

November has been particularly bullish for Bitcoin over time, with prices rising an average of 43% over the past few years. If this trend holds true for this year, we could see Bitcoin touch $48,000.

However, it’s worth noting that this very high average is significantly overshadowed by a whopping 453% increase in 2013. If we take this out, the average settles around 11.54%. This leads to a more conservative forecast, which points to a potential rise to around $38,000. ,

Monthly returns of Bitcoin over the past few years. Source: IntoTheCryptoverse

A deeper look at historical data shows that 8 out of the last 13 years have seen prices rise in November, making another rise this month seem possible. Yet, a closer look shows that prices fell 4 out of the last 5 times in November.

In 2022, the FTX collapse played a significant role and 2021 marked the peak for Bitcoin, suggesting that these declines may be outliers rather than signs of a changing trend.

On closer comparison, 2019 also stands out as it was also a pre-halving year, just like 2023. That year, after a promising October, November saw Bitcoin fall by 17%, which if repeated would equate to a price of $28,000. Year.

Bitcoin price action in 2023

By 2023, Bitcoin has demonstrated recurring behavior following a significant price increase of more than 20%. Typically, these surges are followed by a consolidation period, and afterward, at least half of the initial rise is regained.

Take January for example. The price of Bitcoin rose from $16,500 to $24,000, before falling to $20,000 by March – a 60% return from the initial rise.

A particularly extreme example was in August when Bitcoin completely retraced its previous 20% rise.

Bitcoin price action in 2023. Source: BTCUSD from TradingView

It is noteworthy that these retracements are not always immediate. After the surge in March, it was not until June – over a three-month period – that the price saw a 50% decline. On average, it has taken 1 to 3 months for a price rebound to appear after this year’s price increase.

Furthermore, before any retracement occurs, there is still room for additional profits. For example, after the March surge above, Bitcoin experienced an additional 10% increase before giving back the initial surge.

Possible scenario for November

Using the above, possible scenarios for November are listed below:

Very Bullish Scenario: Bitcoin rises 10-20%, potentially reaching $42,000.

Bullish Outlook: Bitcoin rises 1-10%, potentially reaching $38,000.

Bearish Scenario: Bitcoin drops 10% to around $31,000. This would mean a 50% retracement of the October surge.

Very Bearish Scenario: Bitcoin falls 20% to around $28,000. This would mean a 100% retracement of the October surge.

In conclusion, given past trends and current market behavior, November promises to be an important month for Bitcoin.

