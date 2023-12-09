December 9, 2023
November jobs report suggests cutting market mispricing rates in 2024


SemGraphics

The jobs report came in stronger than expected across the board, which would contrast with the market’s aggressive path to rate cuts. While most data points indicate the economy is slowing, the job market remains strong and wage growth remains high.

US Bureau of Labor Statistics

bloomberg

Source: seekingalpha.com

Bernie Sanders To Take On Ozempic, Wegovy, Weight Loss Drugs: ‘Could Be Helpful, But They’re Not Going To Be Helpful If People Can’t Afford Them’ – Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO)

Cardano surges $56% to dominate weekend top 10 roster – details

Bernie Sanders To Take On Ozempic, Wegovy, Weight Loss Drugs: ‘Could Be Helpful, But They’re Not Going To Be Helpful If People Can’t Afford Them’ – Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO)

Cardano surges $56% to dominate weekend top 10 roster – details

Apple iMessage surprisingly takes a beating as new update goes live

15 cheapest countries to live in Asia

