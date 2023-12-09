November jobs report suggests cutting market mispricing rates in 2024

SemGraphics

The jobs report came in stronger than expected across the board, which would contrast with the market’s aggressive path to rate cuts. While most data points indicate the economy is slowing, the job market remains strong and wage growth remains high.

The report looks quite volatile and difficult to predict, mainly because of the household survey, which holds the key to unemployment and labor force participation rates.

The month saw a huge jump in job gains, with the number of employed workers increasing by 747,000, while the number of people not in the labor force fell by 352,000, with the number of unemployed workers falling by 215,000, While the size of the civilian labor force increased by 532,000.

This indicates that the labor market appears to be much stronger than the nonfarm payrolls headline number of 199,000. This pushed the labor force participation rate back to a cycle high of 62.8%. While that number is down from the pandemic high of 63.3%, it has remained at a consistently high level for some time.

Labor force mobility actually reduced the unemployment rate rapidly as new people entered the pool and marginalized workers returned. These dynamics fluctuate, making the unemployment rate very unstable and creating different fluctuations.

Rate cut seems very low

However, it suggests that the recent decline in interest rates is probably too much, as the market has begun to price in a Fed rate cut. Although the Fed could cut some rates in 2024, it is unlikely to be by as much as the market has priced in based on fed funds futures. The Fed will need to cut rates somewhat to avoid policy becoming more restrictive as inflation rates decline. Still, by most accounts, even with rates at 5.35%, the job market is holding together, which supports the fact that the economy can handle higher rates and suggests that the economy is better than most ideas about it. Operating at a higher neutral rate than. Rate hiking cycle.

The idea here is that the fed funds rate is around 5.35%, the expected inflation rate is 3.5%, and the real interest rate is 1.85%. However, as the expected inflation rate falls to 2%, the real interest rate will rise to 3.35%. Therefore, while the Fed may not change the nominal fed funds rate, the falling inflation rate pushes the real interest rate higher, causing Fed policy to become more restrictive, even without the Fed raising rates. Therefore, to keep real interest rates at 1.85%, the Fed would need to cut rates by 3.85% in 2024 if inflation falls to 2%.

Of course, this is the hard part because the current 4% wage increase is inconsistent with the 2% inflation rate. As long as wage growth remains around 4%, this will mean that the inflation rate will likely remain high, perhaps around 3%.

The unemployment rate below 4% also suggests that the US is currently at full employment. As long as the unemployment rate remains below 4%, it’s hard to envision the Fed cutting rates aggressively in 2024. So, given that real rates are currently around 2%, and the inflation rate is around 3.5%, Fed policy seems appropriate. If inflation declines to around 3% in 2024, this would suggest the Fed would cut rates by 50 bps next year, much lower than the current expectation of a 100 bps cut.

Jobs data is likely to remain volatile in the coming months, causing major volatility in markets as they try to constrain the direction of monetary policy.

