November jobs, Micron union deal: Biden's big jobs day

The November jobs report got a boost from autoworkers and actors returning to work after a strike. This happened after Micron (MU) reached a deal with unions to build a new chip facility in Idaho. President Biden has established himself as a very pro-union president. So what do the latest employment data and increased labor union activity mean for the President? Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schoenberger and Rick Newman break it down.

ROCHELLE AKUFO: Well, another victory for labor. Micron is striking a union deal to build its Boise, Idaho chip plant. This now comes as the Commerce Department is set to announce the first awards of $100 billion worth of subsidies from the CHIPS Act by the end of the year. Now the Biden administration has expressed a strong preference for applicants who have reached construction agreements with unions. For more on this, we have our own Jennifer Schoenberger and Rick Newman. You both are welcome. So Jennifer, you spoke today with Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su. What were his thoughts on this union deal?

Jennifer Schoenberger: Hey, Rochelle is there. Boosting union workers is a big part of President Biden’s overall economic strategy and boosting the labor force. And you’re seeing evidence that strategy is working in the deal Micron struck for a $15 billion chip facility that will have 37,000 workers, the majority of whom will be union workers. I spoke last hour with Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su who emphasized the power of bargaining for higher wages and better retirement benefits.

Julie Su: This is a moment when unions are gaining widespread support from both workers and the public. And hence the companies are also seeing benefits. So Micron made an agreement where they are going to use a project labor agreement to build it. That means there will be construction workers who are paid good union wages, who have the security and stability that comes with that kind of job.

JENNIFER SCHONBERGER: Sue told me that next year she expects union jobs to increase because of federal government policies, including the CHIPS Act. But he also pointed to non-union workers who are seeing success from unions raising wages. And we saw evidence of that this week with workers at Volkswagen’s Tennessee plant who are now voting to organize under the UAW.

Rochelle Akufo: And so Rick, I want to bring you here too. I mean, obviously we know President Biden is very pro-union. We saw the division among some people in the Republican Party when he was out on the streets stumping for the UAW. What does this mean in terms of what we should expect? Maybe some blowback politically or how is it being received?

Rick Newman: I mean, Biden has campaigned and presided as he calls himself the most pro-union president ever. And I mean, I would say that’s commendable. I would say he can claim that. So Biden took a risk earlier this year when he joined UAW workers on the picket line. This was unprecedented, the President had never done anything like this. And I think Biden paid off for that risk because the UAW got a good deal.

And then we saw these increases in wages for non-union auto workers in places like the South. So I think Biden can claim victory on this. Now the big question with Biden is whether all those things are working in the economy and for which he claims credit. Voters don’t give him credit for this. So the question really is, will this thing move the needle? We’re talking here about building a factory that will house about 3,700 manufacturing workers.

So they will help–they will be mostly unionized workers. They will help build the factory but later they will not be the people working in the factory. And I would just like to say that Taiwan Semiconductor is building a plant in Arizona, maybe getting some subsidies as well. It doesn’t always go smoothly. He’s having trouble getting workers to complete that plant and is behind schedule.

So I think Biden has a title win, but faces the continuing problem of voters taking credit for his victory.

