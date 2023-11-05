November is usually the best month for stocks. A quirk among mutual funds may explain this strange phenomenon and point to big year-end gains

The seasonality of the stock market increases toward the end of the year, and for good reason.

November has been the strongest month of the year for stock market performance since the 1950s.

Mutual fund weirdness may be a part of the year-end season.

With the arrival of November, there’s been a lot of talk on Wall Street about the stock market’s seasonality at year’s end — and for good reason, too.

According to LPL Financial, since 1950, November is on average the strongest month of the year for stock market returns, and November through December is the strongest two-month period on average for returns.

The continued strength of the stock market in November comes on the heels of September, which has historically been the worst month of the year for stocks.

This pattern has held true so far this year, with the S&P 500 falling 5% in September, and rising 4% in the first few days of November.

Many theories have tried to explain stock market seasonality. For example, the poor September has been attributed to a depressed sentiment among traders due to cold weather, as well as an increase in sales due to the end of the summer holidays on Wall Street.

As for the year-end strength, one theory is that the spread of holiday cheer (and increased spending on gifts by consumers) encourages more buying than selling in stocks. It is often called the “Santa Claus Rally”.

But there’s one driver of stock rallies that’s less anecdotal and has more solid evidence to support it: a quirk in the tax code for mutual funds.

Notably, mutual funds have until October 31 to make their tax-loss harvesting trades for the year, three months before the deadline for retail investors. Tax-loss harvesting is a trading strategy to reduce tax liability.

“Tax loss harvesting became increasingly prevalent for institutional investors after the Tax Reform Act of 1986, which lowered the cut-off for realizing capital gains for most mutual funds,” Bank of America’s Savita Subramaniam explained in a note last year. As made mandatory on 31 October.”

This could have a major impact on the markets, given that U.S. mutual funds manage more than $20 trillion of assets in stocks and bonds.

Loss harvesting involves selling stock that has incurred losses year-to-date, then waiting 30 days to buy it back to avoid wash-sale tax violations. Mutual funds can use those losses to help reduce their tax liability when they sell the winning stocks in the future.

Subramanian said, “We have historically seen evidence of tax loss selling by institutional investors in October (peak outflow) and by retail investors before the December 31 cut-off for individual investors. Inflows to both groups have generally been moderate. But that has reversed in subsequent months.” Explained.

And it’s that reversal that could help propel stocks higher at year’s end, especially when there have been a lot of year-to-date losses, such as in 2023. While the S&P 500 is up about 14% this year, nearly half the companies in the index are down, and more than a third are down more than 10%.

These tax-loss candidates tend to move higher after October 31, which could ultimately help lift the broader stock market.

“Since 1986, stocks that declined 10% or more from January 1 to October 31 beat the S&P 500 by an average of 1.9 percentage points over the next three months, with a 70% hit rate,” Subramaniam said.

With mutual funds’ tax-loss sales now in the rearview mirror, there may be upward pressure on stock prices as mutual funds begin buying back the stocks they sold a few weeks ago at year-end. Plays the right role in boom season.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com