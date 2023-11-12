November Fire Report: Talking battery safety with ERI’s John Shegerian

In October, we faced 27 publicly reported fires at our waste and recycling facilities. Of those incidents, 16 occurred at waste, paper and plastics facilities and 11 at scrap metal recycling facilities. At Fire Rover, we responded to over 300 hot spot and/or fire incidents at our customers’ facilities.

As you can see from the data, we have generally been trending downward for most of last October, and are well below the “summer surge” of fires we typically see in previous months. . However, October is considered a low month even by October standards, which is refreshing to see.

Another positive is that the estimated number of publicly reported fires has decreased slightly this year. We are currently on trend to end at 396 fire incidents, which is higher than last year, but if we have a lower November or December, we could easily fall below that number and compare to last year. May end up with less.

Battery Recycling vs Battery Reuse

A few weeks ago, I was part of a battery recycling panel at the Automotive Recyclers Association Convention & Expo with Interco’s Bob Shallenberger and Blue Whale Materials’ Christina Chilcott. During that presentation, which you can watch below, Shallenberger and Chilcote were grilled by a guy who sells a solution that works for the “reuse” side of the business. Due to his line of work, he automatically thinks that recycling is a step too soon and should only be used as a last resort, when in reality we in the battery recycling industry are all about creating a healthy and safe market for electric vehicles. Would love to see more personal storage batteries resold and reused. The proper term here is “safely”.

Currently, batteries that are not recycled or reused are either intentionally or unintentionally being put into the waste and recycling streams and causing fires in our waste and recycling facilities or people’s homes. And exploding apartments. We also need to extract material from those batteries to help provide the supplies of nickel, copper and other rare earth metals needed to continue supplying the growing need for more batteries. In fact, there are a lot of great companies out there that have been doing the proper collection and recycling of batteries for a long time.

This month, I had the pleasure of being connected with John Shegerian, one of those longtime operators and co-founder of Electronics Recycling International (ERI), the largest electronics and IT asset disposal service provider in the United States and Are recyclers of e-waste. He and I talked about ERI’s mission and how it fights the inherent risk of fire in its business.

If you had to explain in one word who John Shegerian is, what would it be and why?

Shegerian, Invincible. Throughout my life and in my career as a serial social entrepreneur, I have seen obstacles and challenges as opportunities. This is the foundation of the business we have built with ERI – taking a social problem that the majority view as unsolvable and turning it into a solution- and innovation-driven opportunity.

Tell us how you started ERI and what it does from a sustainability perspective.

Shegerian: In 2002, my friend and future business partner Aaron Blum launched a small electronics recycling company. After two years, he came to me for advice. Having recently sold FinancialAid.com, I liked the idea of ​​recycling electronics but I agreed with Blum that we needed to find a way to make it a profitable venture. The first step I took was with my wife, Tammy, and my business partner, Kevin J. Had to bring Dylan with me. All four of us would become the founders of ERI.

We came out of the innovation gate early – setting new standards for a growing industry with barcodes for tracking electric components, overhead cameras, electric forklifts and recycled furniture at completely green facilities. Our team wanted to do everything right from the beginning.

Within three years, business was booming, and we began expanding to additional facilities so we could serve the entire country. While ERI continued to focus on end-of-life electronics recycling, our facilities soon added ITAD to their services as well. This will help businesses recover asset value from obsolete electronics and provide a second life to many of these working devices.

Through unprecedented innovation, strategic partnerships, radical transparency and a steadfast commitment to the circular economy, we are everything we can to keep toxins out of landfills, keep data private and secure, and achieve a vision of zero waste, zero landfill and zero emissions. Work to do every day.

As a recycler, we are in the sustainability business. Focusing on recovery of reusable assets after recycling of critical items. We continue to focus on sustainability through our growth as we enter into strategic partnerships directly with our down stream to ensure outlets for our essential goods, increasing convenient recycling options for consumers across the country. Work for, work to reduce truck miles, make their facilities more efficient. And became the country’s first carbon neutral e-waste company.

Where do you see the market going from a recycling/reuse standpoint?

Shegerian, The market is moving towards circularity, critical mineral and commodity recovery and fundamental transparency. There is a real pressure to recover critical minerals and commodities such as copper, aluminium, lithium and cobalt as these materials are vital to the decarbonisation of our economy.

How do you think the United States is performing compared to the rest of the world? And where do you think our battery recycling infrastructure should be in the future?

Shegerian, In many ways, America is leading. For example, the US Department of Energy is now funding and encouraging the domestication of critical resource recovery. This will yield huge dividends for America in the immediate years as well as on a long-term basis. Secondly, when you look at the innovations coming from companies like Redwood Materials and the aforementioned federal investments that are being delivered, this type of progress is not happening anywhere else in the world.

Where does security fit into ERI?

Shegerian, The health and safety of our employees and partners is first and foremost. Electronics recycling is considered a high-risk industry by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). ERI has successfully maintained OSHA recordable injury rates and insurance experience modification rates well below the national average. All ERI facilities have trained and dedicated environmental, health and safety (EHS) personnel. Our EHS staff thoroughly trains all employees throughout the year on the hazards of their jobs and are constantly present around the facility to mitigate all hazards.

We have seen time and again how catastrophic battery fires can destroy entire buildings. Therefore, safety preparedness through both training and installation of systems like Fire Rover is a top priority for the company. This preparation has already proven incredibly valuable.

You deal with the risk of fire from batteries every day. What advice or best practices would you give to the operator of a transfer station, scrap metal or recycling operation?

Shegerian, An important piece of advice regarding batteries in e-waste is to understand that your job is not just to prevent but to mitigate and manage a battery fire. They are happening, and no one is completely immune to them. Therefore, it is important to train employees; Add detection, suppression systems and surveillance systems; Focus on obvious points where a fire could start; And make sure you consider areas where fire is less likely to occur. Then continue training. Employees can sometimes look for shortcuts, so you must be diligent.

It is also important to conduct training and several exercises towards battery identification, handling and storage. Our fire response drills cover a variety of scenarios that may pose a safety risk to our employees, the public, and our facility infrastructure. All ERI facilities have a fire response team whose members undergo monthly practical training. The main focus of these training sessions is the response time to operate our fire fighting equipment to achieve the best possible results.

conclusion

If you want to hear more, Shegerian had me as a guest on his “Impact with John Shegerian” podcast. He started the podcast in 2009 and has had some amazing discussions about impact and innovation. You can listen and watch the full podcast episode here:

Have a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving, and remember, you can never be too careful frying those turkeys!

Ryan Fogelman, JD/MBA, is vice president of strategic partnerships for Fire Rover. Their focus is on bringing innovative safety solutions to the market and two of their solutions have won the prestigious Edison Innovation Award for Industrial Safety and Consumer Products. He has been compiling and publishing “Reported Waste and Recycling Facility Fires in the US/CAN” and “Waste and Recycling Facility Fires Annual Report” since February 2016. Fogelman regularly speaks on the topic of the scope of fire problems facing the waste and recycling industries, solutions for early detection, proper fire planning and early stage fire risk mitigation. Additionally, Fogelman is on the National Fire Protection Association’s Technical Committee for Hazardous Materials. (Connect with Ryan on LinkedIn Or Email at [email protected],

Source: www.waste360.com