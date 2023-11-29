Novelty or stupidity? Cybertruck will test whether anyone still trusts Tesla techcrunch

The Tesla Cybertruck, whose first delivery will take place Thursday, four years after its debut, is both liked and disliked. To fans, it’s a symbol for Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk: creativity, irreverence, rebellion. Others see it as an act of arrogance. It can be both.

Either way, the stakes are high. The automaker has not produced a new passenger model – except refreshes or variants of existing vehicles – in more than three years, and profit margins have been squeezed by price cuts aimed at preserving its market share. The Cybertruck could be Tesla’s magnum opus or its albatross.

Where the Cybertruck ends up in the history books (or more likely, Wikipedia) will depend on the company’s ability to handle production problems and customer reception – especially if it isn’t lovingly adopted once it gets into the hands of owners. And of course, there’s another hurdle to making the vehicle on a scale that people will love Without Lose money.

The next important step on this uncertain journey begins at 2pm CT on November 30, when Tesla is expected to deliver its long-awaited Cybertruck to patient customers. The angular, stainless steel, futuristic-looking trucks will be unveiled and delivered during a Thursday afternoon event at the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin — and presumably with all the pomp, circumstance and electronic dance music we’ve come to expect from Tesla.

Some Tesla shareholders, Cybertruck customers and other VIP guests will attend in person. The event will be livestreamed on a special landing page for everyone else and possibly on its YouTube channel, and of course. on x,

bet

If Tesla pulls off the Cybertruck, it could prove it’s still a rebel at heart, with the vision and dedication to break the norm. This could give its bottom line a much-needed boost and set it apart from legacy rivals forever.

But the truck has faced several challenges and delays in reaching production. Musk has confessed that manufacturing the Cybertruck has been difficult due to its unique design and stainless-steel body, which has reportedly caused problems such as gaps between panels. We don’t yet know how much the Cybertruck will cost, but Musk has warned that it will take time for the vehicle to become profitable for the automaker.

During Tesla’s Q3 earnings call, Musk told investors that Tesla “dug our own grave with the Cybertruck.” He said it would be difficult to scale up and it would take at least 18 months for the pickup to become profitable. Trucks have already taken up a large portion of Tesla’s earnings as the automaker’s operating expenses have increased 43% year-over-year. Musk said Giga Texas will be able to produce about 250,000 Cybertrucks per year starting in 2025, but his timelines are often patchy and unreliable.

Stainless Steel Frame: A Risky Bet

Musk’s goal for the Cybertruck was to create something surprising, bold, and something that no one would expect because it didn’t look like any other pickup truck.

According to Walter Isaacson’s biography of the billionaire executive, Musk told his design team in 2019, “I don’t care who buys it.” “We’re not building a traditional boring truck. We can always do that later. I want to make something that’s good. Like, don’t oppose me.”

As he and lead designer Franz von Holzhausen put forward design ideas, they talked about doing something revolutionary with the vehicle’s form and manufacturing process, which had not changed for pickups in 80 years. This focused his attention on the materials used in making it. Rethinking the physics of materials and even the structure of the vehicle opened their minds to new designs.

According to information revealed in Isakson’s biography, after discussing the possibility of aluminum and titanium, they decided on stainless steel. Charles Kuhman, vice president of materials engineering at both Tesla and SpaceX, developed an ultra-hard stainless steel alloy that was “cold rolled” rather than requiring heat treatment. The team argued that it was strong and cheap enough to use for both rocket ships and trucks. The steel body will not need to be painted, can resist dents and will be able to bear the structural load of the vehicle without relying on the chassis.

“Let’s build strength on the outside, make it an exoskeleton and hang everything else on the inside,” Musk told his engineers.

Manufacturing from stainless steel also meant that Tesla could not use its stamping machines to mold the carbon fiber into curves and shaped body panels. The truck needed to be sharp and angular, which was fine with Musk, who was inspired by vehicles like the video games Cyberpunk 2077 and Halo, as well as movies like “Blade Runner” and “The Spy Who Loved Me.” ” In fact, Musk purchased the 1970s Lotus Esprit that was used in the James Bond film for about $1 million and displayed it in the Tesla design studio.

However, the choice to use stainless steel created its own unexpected problems, and the launch of the Cybertruck was delayed. In theory, building a truck body with stainless steel panels should create a smooth, angular design. In practice, it is difficult to line up those panels properly without exposing large gaps. The steel panels are also difficult to flatten, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people who worked on the pickup. The metal is produced in coils like giant rolls of paper towel, so when it is unrolled, it has a tendency to spring back into its rolled form.

Once the Cybertruck hits the road, customers may face challenges of their own. Although the metal may make it more resistant to dents and scratches, if it does get dented, it will be a nightmare to fix. Tesla already has a bad rep for inadequate servicing, limited service centers, limited stock for replacement parts, poor communication and long wait times for repair appointments. Given the difficulty of getting the Cybertruck into production, fixing one will likely be equally frustrating.

Bullet proof truck?

During Tesla’s initial Cybertruck unveiling event in 2019, Musk asked its lead designer, Franz von Holzhausen, to demonstrate the strength of the truck’s “armor glass” by throwing a metal ball at the window. Instead of bouncing off, it broke the window quite a bit. He tried again through the back window, leaving another baseball-sized piece of glass.

Musk has said that he wants the Cybertruck to be bullet-proof. Could we see another, potentially louder and more dangerous demonstration at this week’s event? When in Texas…

Only 10 Cybertrucks were delivered

According to Mexican newspaper Milenio, Tesla’s global director of product design, Javier Verdura, said in a keynote speech in November that the company intends to deliver 10 Cybertrucks to the program. As Tesla has done in the past, those first 10 trucks will likely go to Tesla employees and possibly some high-profile individual. For example, during a Tesla Model

Tesla could not be reached for confirmation.

The automaker often delivers only a handful of cars during its delivery events. At Tesla’s Semi delivery event a year ago, the automaker handed over about five trucks to Pepsi. And in 2017, the Model 3’s initial delivery event saw only 30 cars delivered, mostly to employees.

Whether 10 is an accurate number, we can also assume a smaller number of the first units to be delivered based on Tesla’s order agreement, which includes a lawsuit against Cybertruck buyers who resell the vehicle without permission during the first year of ownership. Threatened to do so. Tesla immediately walked back that language, but automakers typically include such clauses only when they have a limited quantity of vehicles.

While Tesla has clearly set a precedent for anticlimactic delivery events, customers who have been waiting for this day for years may still be disappointed by the modest offering. During Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call, Musk estimated that the Cybertruck has about 1 million reservations.

Tesla first announced its Cybertruck in 2019, claiming first deliveries would be scheduled for 2021. The automaker continued to push back production and delivery dates due to supply chain headaches and challenges in building the unique vehicle.

