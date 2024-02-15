Novel optical metamaterial could make true one-way glass a reality

After decades of physics-based theory, researchers have succeeded in creating a novel optical metamaterial using conventional materials. Its increased electromagnetic effect could make true one-way glass a reality and make solar panels more efficient.

The response of a conventional material to electric and magnetic fields – and hence, to light – is determined by the atoms. However, in optical metamaterials, atoms are replaced by meta-atoms that can be structurally engineered to have properties rarely seen in nature, enabling a design that exhibits unique electromagnetic responses. Produces and allows precise manipulation of light at the nanoscale.

The ability to control and manipulate light at the nanoscale opens up many applications for metamaterials in a variety of fields. Now, researchers at Aalto University in Finland have created a new optical metamaterial that could make true one-way glass a reality.

In its most general form, the magnetoelectric (ME) effect refers to the coupling between the magnetic and electrical properties of a material. While the effect of magnetism on conventional materials at optical frequencies is negligible, it can be enhanced using metamaterials, where magnetism can be induced by the electrical component of light, and polarization can be generated by the magnetic component.

Previous studies have shown that magnetization is strong at microwave frequencies, producing pronounced ME effects in this spectral range. Despite two decades of theorizing, it has been difficult until now to understand metamaterials that operate outside that limit.

The new metamaterial relies on the non-reciprocal magnetoelectric (NME) effect. Without getting too ‘physics-y’, the NME effect implies that the magnetization and polarization properties of a material are linked to different components of light or other electromagnetic waves.

“So far, the NME effect has not given rise to realistic industrial applications,” said Shadi Safai Jazi, lead author of the study. “Most proposed approaches would only work for microwaves and not visible light, and they also cannot be made with available technology.”

The researchers successfully overcame these issues by using existing technology and nanofabrication techniques to create a three-dimensional optical NME metamaterial whose individual meta-atoms, made of conventional materials, cobalt and silicon, become spontaneously magnetized. Are.

The new metamaterial paves the way for applications that otherwise require a strong external magnetic field to work, such as true one-way glass. Current so-called ‘one-way’ glass is actually only semi-transparent, letting light in in both directions. When there is a difference in brightness between the two sides it works like one-way glass. However, NME-based one-way glass would not need that brightness difference because light can only go through it in one direction.

“Just imagine having a window with that glass in your home, office or car,” Safai said. “Despite the brightness outside, people will not be able to see anything inside, while you will enjoy a perfect view from your window.

Metamaterials also have the potential to make solar cells more efficient by blocking the thermal emissions that existing cells radiate back toward the Sun, reducing the amount of energy they capture.

This study was published in the journal nature communication,

Source: Aalto University

Source: newatlas.com