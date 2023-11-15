Nova Lifestyle, Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2023 results

Nova Lifestyle, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova Lifestyle” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Key Financial Features:

Operating Results for the three months ending September 30, 2023

Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $2.5 million, down 18% from $3.0 million in the same period in 2022.

Gross profit was $1.1 million compared to $1.1 million in the same period in 2022.

There was a net loss ($1.3 million) compared to a loss ($1.7 million) in the same period in 2022.

Operating Results for the nine months ending September 30, 2023

Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $8.8 million, down 16% from $10.5 million in the same period in 2022.

Gross profit in the same period of 2022 was $3.2 million, while loss was ($900 thousand).

The net loss was ($3.0 million), compared to a loss ($8.3 million) in the same period in 2022.

Tony Lam, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Nova Lifestyle, said, “As we navigate through some challenging markets including higher interest rates and inflation, we are committed to delivering value for our shareholders and partners. We are happy with the efforts we have put into designing and delivering product ranges that are in demand and based on the wants and needs of consumers. We are excited to see customers respond positively to our products as we offer attractive prices through our inventory management. Continue to provide scheduling and fast delivery times.

“We believe that our Diamond Sofa brand, which has a thirty-year history, has stabilized and we expect growth as we close out the year and begin planning for 2024. and are also exploring the possibility of expanding our footprint into other international markets by providing furniture to distributors and retailers, wherein they offer our products under their own brand names,” Ms Lam concluded.

About Nova Lifestyle

Nova Lifestyle, Inc. is a well-established, innovative designer and distributor of modern lifestyle furniture; The Milan collection mainly includes sofas, dining room furniture, cabinets, office furniture and related components, bedroom furniture and various accessories. Nova Lifestyle’s product range includes Nova Brands and Diamond Sofas ( www.diamondsofa.com , Nova’s products feature urban contemporary styles that integrate comfort and functionality, including high-end luxury designs that appeal to middle- and upper-middle-income consumers in the United States, China, Southeast Asia, and elsewhere in the world. Let’s come.

Visit Nova Lifestyle’s website www.NavaLifeStyle.com ,

