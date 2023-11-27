Nouriel Roubini says the market 'bleeding is likely to continue' and investors stand to lose tens of trillions over the next decade.

Nouriel Roubini cautioned markets to prepare for continued high inflation rates.

This stagflation era will bring decline in both fixed income and equities over the next decade.

“This genocide is likely to continue,” Roubini wrote.

World economies are facing a “megatrend era,” in which stagflation is going to be the main driver of major market headwinds, “Dr. Doom” Nouriel Roubini said in a Project Syndicate article published Friday.

This will be visible in both equity and fixed-income markets, as the recession that investors faced in 2022 becomes a long-term trend.

“This genocide is likely to continue,” Roubini wrote.

He pointed out that assuming inflation averages 5% instead of the Fed’s 2% target, long-term bond yields should be closer to 7.5% for real returns of 2.5%.

But if Treasury yields rose from about 4.5% to 7.5%, bond prices would fall by 30% and equities would be in a “severe bear market.”

“Globally, losses for bondholders and equity investors could rise to trillions of dollars over the next decade,” Roubini warned.

He cited a number of threats to why inflation will remain high, ranging from an aging workforce to deglobalization, as well as increased government spending on areas such as war and climate adaptation.

But the situation is made worse by the fact that there has been a surge in debt among both private and government borrowers, triggering a “debt trap” scenario for central banks. And efforts to reduce inflation through higher interest rates risk causing recession among highly leveraged borrowers, which governments want to avoid.

Roubini said that in the face of this, central banks may raise inflation targets above the historical average, as indicated by the fact that many are still holding off on raising rates despite very high core inflation.

Other analysts have also warned that unless the debt ratio is reduced, increased public borrowing and spending will eventually lead to default. To deal with this situation, Roubini said that some countries would allow higher inflation to reduce nominal debt.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com