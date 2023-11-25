Nothing was moving: Florida entrepreneur received thousands from investors but missed paying rent for Airbnb properties, reports say.

A popular entrepreneur and influencer in Jacksonville, Florida, who is facing criticism after being accused of fraud and questionable business practices, is facing a series of eviction lawsuits.

Jacksonville business owner Janae White. (Photo: Janay Credit Goddess White/Facebook)

According to an investigation by News4Jax, Jenay White, who heads multiple businesses, is at the center of allegations from investors who said she lent them thousands to invest in Airbnbs and other real estate properties, but did not properly use their funds. Not delivered.

White’s company LLC Luigi’s Concrete & More is reportedly listed as a defendant in four of the lawsuits.

Court filings obtained by the outlet allege that White failed to pay rent on four Airbnb apartments — which were billed as “turnkey” opportunities — that were linked to her businesses. Investors, who reportedly contributed between $7,000 and $13,000, said they were still receiving profit and loss statements during this time.

These include Buddy Wilson. He invested $56,000 for eight Airbnb properties, including one mentioned in the lawsuit, the news station reports. Wilson said the units were booked, but he and others were waiting for refunds.

“As soon as I started breaking even, things went out the window, there was no communication, no specific answers, no accountability,” Wilson told First Coast News.

According to the report, Wilson started the Facebook group “Jay White Ponzi Scheme/Nationwide Scamming” for other alleged victims to share his frustrations. As of Monday, it has more than 13,000 members. Wilson said he has confirmed 50 of them and is in contact with law enforcement.

“We are providing as much information as possible. We’re providing proof of payment, we’re providing proof of receipts, correspondence, Wilson told the news station. “We are handing things over as systematically as possible.”

White recently made headlines when a woman filed a lawsuit against him, claiming she defrauded her of thousands after investing in one of his businesses.

Source: atlantablackstar.com