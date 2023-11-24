Notes and observations from the 49ers’ big Thanksgiving win in Seattle

The 49ers took care of business on Thanksgiving. They defeated the Seahawks 31–13 in the Pacific Northwest for the second-largest win in franchise history.

Things got tough in the second half, but San Francisco righted the ship and pulled out a convincing win.

Here are our notes from each quarter:

first quarter

-The 49ers’ all-white uniforms are very attractive.

– Nice downfield throw by Brock Purdy to George Kittle after Purdy leaves the pocket. It was out of bounds when Kittle pulled it in, but the idea was good. The QB made throws between some defensive backs.

– Charlie Warner’s vision! His first catch of the year went for 9 yards.

– Sheesh, Christian McCaffrey is cooking. In the first series he had 32 yards on two carries and one catch for 14 yards.

– Elijah Mitchell facing second-and-7 in the red zone on the 49ers’ first series. He broke away before the blow. This game went to Deebo Samuel for the first time.

– The scoring gets started with a walk-in touchdown to Deebo Samuel on a handoff. What a methodical drive from San Francisco to give them a 7-0 lead. There was a nine play, 71 yard scoring drive. Samuel lined up in the backfield and McCaffrey pointed from the slot to the H-back spot. He faked a shovel pass action, while Samuel took the handoff for an easy score with all the linebackers out because of the shovel pass action.

– Brutal from the 49ers’ kick coverage unit. They allow a 66-yard return on the kickoff after their touchdown to put the Seahawks at the 49ers’ 33 to start their first series.

– Excellent coverage from Charvarius Ward on WR DK Metcalf on 2nd and 9th.

– Very good. More good coverage from Ward on Metcalf and he almost snatches it for the pick-6. Good series from San Francisco’s defense after a special teams mishap. He kicked a field goal making the score 7–3.

– Samuel is also cooking quickly. He has three catches for 56 yards to go along with his rushing TD.

– Abysmal offensive series after a holding call on Jaune Jennings put the 49ers on first-and-18. They completed a short, incomplete on a deep throw, a screen for a loss of seven that put the 49ers out of field goal range. It’s a cruel game and even worse is the execution.

– Nice work again from the 49ers defense. He completed a run on first down and then Geno Smith fumbled on second down to give the Seahawks a third-and-16. He punted after a short third-down completion. San Francisco is flying on that side of the ball to start it off.

– Holy smokes. Purdy almost took a sack, but somehow he threw to George Kittle, who caught it for a gain of one yard to end the quarter.

End of first quarter: 49ers 7, Seahawks 3

Second quarter

– Nobody got more hits than Purdy. He dodges several running lanes only to collide with a defender. A defensive holding call ruled him out of a third-down run, where he lost a gain after colliding with Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner.

– Weekly McCaffrey is a touchdown. He scored from a yard out after giving the team a first-and-goal with a nice short-yardage run. After the TD it’s 14-3, 49ers.

-Embry Thomas continues to perform. He threw to Tyler Lockett and pulled him in for an interception before falling out of bounds. This gives San Francisco great area status. The 49ers coverage has been amazing.

– Elijah Mitchell’s first inning with about 12:30 left in the second quarter. He ran for a few yards in the middle.

– Another screen gets blown for a loss of three yards. It seemed like it took a long time for Colton McKivitz to get out and there was no one to stop Mitchell. An abomination in the screen game for the 49ers.

– Now a sack on third down and 11 and the 49ers will punt. A terrible result for them after the interception.

– Another three outs for Seattle. DK Metcalf almost beats Charvarius Ward for a 98-yard touchdown, but Geno Smith’s throw knocks the WR out of bounds. The 49ers survived a bullet on that throw.

– Brandon Aiyuk’s vision! His first catch went for a distance of 22 yards. The 49ers are having a lot of downfield success running screens.

-Man, the 49ers interior OL is screwing up.

– Great defensive play by Devon Witherspoon to break up what could have been a touchdown. He wasn’t even looking and he found a way to get his hands on the ball.

– What a run by McCaffrey for an eight-yard touchdown. He started on the left, found no space, cut it back through a small crease and tried to score through two tacklers. It was a very impressive individual effort for the RB’s second TD of the game. It’s 21-3, 49ers.

– Nice play by Jevon Hargrave for a sack. Nick Bosa and Chase Young would have been there if Hargrave hadn’t knifed in so quickly. This is what this defensive front should look like.

– Another three-and-out for the 49ers. He has alternated touchdowns and punts in six of his series.

-Oh, hushed words! Return man DJ Dallas dropped the punt, almost picking it up, but Charlie Woerner took off to throw the ball away and eventually Ronnie Bell came up with the 49ers’ second takeaway of the game.

– Third-and-4 from the Seattle 16 and Purdy intercepted Samuel for two yards. It’s clear the 49ers are content with taking care of the ball in this one. Considering the way Seattle looks on offense, this isn’t a terrible plan.

– Jake Moody’s 32-yard field goal before the half made it 24–3 in favor of the road team.

– Bad end to the half for the 49ers defense. They allowed Seattle to drive 41 yards in just four plays to set up a field goal before the end of the half.

– Jason Myers punted the kick right, so the 49ers maintained their three-touchdown lead.

Halftime: 49ers 24, Seahawks 3

third quarter

– More bad looks for the 49ers defense early in the second half. Seattle is in midfield in two matches.

– Alas, Nick Bosa finished the series with a sack after Seattle drove to the 49ers’ 35-yard line. It’s a lot like San Francisco’s defense, and the sack takes the Seahawks out of field goal range.

– No problem. Brock Purdy threw 6 picks on one ball way Behind Christian McCaffrey. That was a terrible throw that came after another bad ball from Deebo Samuel. It’s 24-10, 49ers.

– Now three outs for San Francisco. It’s going about as bad as possible for them.

– A sick catch with one hand by rookie WR Jackson Smith-Njigba for a first-down on third-and-long. This could have saved the game for Seattle.

– The Seahawks offense is running now. The momentum has swung completely on the 49ers. Seattle has advanced 71 yards in nine plays and San Francisco has no answer.

– Seattle’s first play in the red zone is an 11-yard run to Geno Smith. Now it’s up to Steve Wilks to make the adjustment.

– Nice pass breakup in the end zone from Embry Thomas on Smith-Njigba.

– Another sack from Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave. The 49ers brought a lot of heat and it was two big defensive tackles who came up with the sack to force a field goal. It’s 24-13, 49ers.

– A 15-yard run by Deebo Samuel is exactly what the 49ers needed to put the score at their own 40. It was executed really well, especially by Brandon Aiyuk and Kyle Juszczyk, who came up to throw down some key blocks.

End of 3rd quarter: 49ers 24, Seahawks 13

fourth quarter

– The 49ers were going for it on fourth-and-3, but John Feliciano’s false start forced them to punt. Just a terrible second half for San Francisco.

-Woof. J’Air Brown was booted out in the open field by RB Zach Charbonnet.

– Randy Gregory read the story from the screen and dropped Charbonnet for a major defeat in the first round.

– 49ers bring it home again on 3rd and 8. Armstead and Bosa were headed home for the sack that would have forced the Seahawks out of bounds and perhaps a fourth down. They needed that stop the worst.

– Good running by Elijah Mitchell to pick his way through a small crease for nine yards.

– After this he plowed forward five times and once downwards.

– Oh man, what a 28-yard throw from Purdy to Brandon Aiyuk and a touchdown. He passed him between several Seahawks tackles and hit his receiver for a score. The 49ers are now up 31-13 and should do the same to Seattle.

– Oh my god, another big comeback in Seattle 37. This has been a problem for the 49ers.

– Fourth-and-inch for Seattle was fielded by Fred Warner. If Seattle had any hope – it’s gone.

Final score: 49ers 31, Seahawks 13

