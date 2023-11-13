Notable Women in Hospitality: Kellin Cervero

With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality field, Kellyn Cervero is now taking on a new role as entrepreneur as the owner of Noble Catering & Events and 41Fork Hospitality Management, based in Milwaukee.

She is also the owner of four new food and beverage concepts in the Associated Bank River Center office tower: Toro Tacos & Bowls, On Rye Deli, Knockbox Coffee and Vault Cocktail Bar.

According to Kat Graber, marketing coordinator for 41Fork, throughout her career, Cervero has demonstrated guidance and leadership skills through management roles at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel as well as Advocate Aurora Health and other hotels in the Milwaukee area.

“Team development and community outreach have been his passion throughout his career,” Graber said.

Cervero is the former president of the Southern Wisconsin Chapter of the National Association of Catering and Events, where she served on the board for more than eight years. He currently serves on the board of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association and the MATC Event Management Advisory Council.

With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality field, Kellyn Cervero is now taking on a new role as entrepreneur as the owner of Noble Catering & Events and 41Fork Hospitality Management, based in Milwaukee.

She is also the owner of four new food and beverage concepts in the Associated Bank River Center office tower: Toro Tacos & Bowls, On Rye Deli, Knockbox Coffee and Vault Cocktail Bar.

According to Kat Graber, marketing coordinator for 41Fork, throughout her career, Cervero has demonstrated guidance and leadership skills through management roles at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel as well as Advocate Aurora Health and other hotels in the Milwaukee area.

“Team development and community outreach have been his passion throughout his career,” Graber said.

Cervero is the former president of the Southern Wisconsin Chapter of the National Association of Catering and Events, where she served on the board for more than eight years. He currently serves on the board of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association and the MATC Event Management Advisory Council.

Source: biztimes.com