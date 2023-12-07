Not sure where to start with your AI strategy? there are 3 steps

Everyone is doing it.

Or at least that’s how it feels when it comes to using AI for your business.

The reality is that businesses in different industries span the entire spectrum of AI strategy, with some fully executing on multiple integrated fronts, while others are metaphorically scratching their heads over what to do with these new technologies. Whether GPT-4 or machine-learning-based models. ,

There’s a good reason for all the AI-related activity. AI investment has continued to grow, and it is likely to become part of the DNA of most industries. It will soon play a vital role in remaining competitive in most sectors. So it is important to get the AI ​​strategy right and quickly.

But it is quite challenging to know where to start, Or whether you have started walking on the right path or not. To help business leaders think about their new or established AI strategy, I’ve broken it down into three key phases, as outlined here. Following these will ensure that you’re covering the right bases with AI and setting your business up for success.

Step 1: Know Your Data (“Feed the Beast”)

It all starts with data. No data, no effective AI-based strategy or tactics.

As the basic mantra in the section title suggests, you need to feed the beast that is AI, and data is the food of choice. This requires an important first step to know what data your company produces or can access, and what will be most useful for AI applications.

AI uses a wide range of data: numbers, text, videos/images, numbers, others. Your in-house data sources may include email, IM, Slack, Salesforce

CRM

, video, audio, sensor data, desk research/surveys, customer calls, and so on. Meanwhile, public data sources include web, TV, print, consumer databases, digital and others. So start by gaining a thorough understanding of the data you have or can obtain, what will be most useful to address key questions related to your business strategy, and the storage, management, care, and use of the data you have obtained. how to start. For informative answers.

But here’s the problem: you need unique data for this your business, Using AI on online data gives you the same general answers that all your competitors can access. Internal data is a source of competitive advantage when used alone or combined with public data.

For example, finance companies have access to large amounts of public data from sources such as government reports, specialized databases such as Compustat, and Bloomberg IM. But everyone can access them depending on their budget. Fortunately, these businesses can also use their own business-specific data to use with public data. This could be internal communications data that they can analyze to understand which portfolio managers collaborate best or who on the trading floor is the first to notice important market changes.

Similarly, a hedge fund will have a relatively unique portfolio of data that reveals how embedded they are in various trading strategies, along with specialized knowledge of the lines of business and historical data on how those portfolios have performed. These data can be fed into a machine to discover hidden patterns of performance and company-specific capabilities. AI can be trained to identify market conditions involving holding a stock too long, buy and sell strategies for particular portfolios, or early warning signs that a trader is not the right fit for the firm or Could be the next trading star. Given the power of such analytics, it’s never too early or late to start storing and caring for your data.

Step 2: Educate to Lead (“Lead with Fire”)

Most people agree that AI can make tasks faster, cheaper and better, whether marketing, manufacturing or logistics. But the most extraordinary returns come from innovative thinking.

Think about fire: Fire solved important problems (warmth, safety, light) First People understood the chemical properties of fire because our long-ago ancestors thought creatively about how to use it. AI technicians are trained to apply complex analysis, but may not know which analysis will be most valuable at first. Business leaders must therefore be strategic thinkers who guide AI technical experts, even though the leaders themselves may not understand the inner workings of AI.

What does that mean for you? Commit to getting educated about how AI works (and doesn’t) and what it can (and can’t) do for your business and industry. There are many ways to acquire knowledge: universities, consultants, industry alliances, among others. Once you do this, it will be much simpler to hire and guide a team of AI experts to manage the implementation.

In a large healthcare organization, management initiated an innovative “reverse mentoring” program. Top leaders (including CEOs) were paired with AI technicians (several years their junior) who opened their eyes to the technology’s many applications for classification, prediction, recommendations, sentiment analysis, document searching, and more. Ultimately, senior executives gained the ability to share ideas and language that made AI strategy discussions more effective and efficient, creating a virtuous cycle driven by situationally aware strategic thinking.

Step 3: Formulate your AI strategy (“Be thoughtful and comprehensive”)

With Steps 1 and 2 complete or well underway, you can bring it all together into your AI strategy. This usually happens through a combination of in-house discussions, consultants, and critiques of AI applications.

At the heart of your AI strategy is this question: How can AI strengthen your success and address weaknesses? To answer this, understand that AI strategies work on three main types of problems:

, prediction of success or failure of a task, Here’s how every business can use AI to improve their recruitment strategy by analyzing resumes, cover letters and letters of recommendation that reveal hidden patterns of employee commitment, ingenuity and collaborative networks, while attributing characteristics (age, Reduces unconscious dependence on gender, caste). etc.).

, Classification of objects, people, events, or things to identify resources., Whether your business is high-tech-device manufacturing or farming, AI can be used to classify goods (electronic-component types or over-ripe avocados) or to identify and recommend the right products. To identify the right way to do it (recommend a new Marvel movie or love story, or recommend a Marvel movie but emphasize its love story).

, Distillation of huge databases for quick answers (GPT-4-style development), Large language models (LLMs) are well known for their recreational and popular use. Yet, they can also give serious answers. Just imagine how quickly CHatGPT could summarize the main findings of the health benefits of eating walnuts, whereas most people would simply type “health benefits of walnuts” into a search engine, choose links to read and not read, and then click on the same link. The benefits can be summarized. Integrating knowledge across links. In medicine, LLMs are being given massive amounts of research-study data to determine the best next experiment out of a large universe of possible studies. I believe this is the most reliable way to generate the next big medical breakthrough. Shortcuts to knowledge are always valuable and while LLMs make mistakes, they are able to continuously learn to make fewer mistakes.

Use these ideas to get your team thinking about how to use AI and the right data to enable creative and innovative directions for your business, as well as anticipate the technologies’ limitations, shortcomings, and concerns related to regulation and ethics. Recognize trends too. The more you learn about AI and its applications, the better you will be able to use these groundbreaking technologies to stimulate profitable growth or mitigate risk.