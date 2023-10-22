Not long before the next phase of TUK tokenization – get involved with EV-focused eTukTuk now

The gravest concern we face today is climate change, and comprehensive solutions are needed to tackle it. eTukTuk (TUK), powered by crypto and blockchain technology, is stepping up to this challenge by offering an innovative solution aimed at the electric tuktuk market.

eTukTuk (TUK) is making significant progress in its field, and it won’t be long before it enters the next phase of presales. We give you the details of the project so you can get involved, starting with the pre-sale details of TUL tokens.

TUK token is selling like hot cakes

The TUK token plays an important role in providing benefits to users in the form of expanding the network of efficient charging stations. The team emphasizes that this impact goes beyond environmental benefits, positively impacting disadvantaged communities struggling with financial inequalities and high living costs.

The presale of the TUK token has already achieved notable success, and the announcement regarding its upcoming exchange listing is eagerly awaited. It is currently priced at $0.024 in presale, but its price has already crossed $82,000.

During this presale period, a substantial community discount of 40% is available for a limited time, providing a valuable opportunity to acquire large amounts of TUK tokens. It is important to keep in mind that both the token and the project carry a noble mission: “To permanently eliminate carbon emissions from our planet!” Despite this ambitious goal, the project demonstrates a real dedication to environmental protection.

The development of the TUK token is important for the expansion of the eTukTuk network. The ecosystem works by charging drivers a fee for the use of their cars, thereby generating network revenue. Additionally, regional partners and power stakeholders receive TUK tokens with each processed transaction. This scalable approach aids global expansion of the network and facilitates the transition away from fossil fuels on a local and broad scale.

eTukTuk has introduced a buy-and-share mechanism, currently offering an impressive APY of 4599%. It’s worth noting that early participation translates into higher APY returns, underscoring the importance of joining immediately. Currently, the reward per block is 4.75 BSC.

The team’s unwavering commitment to making a significant impact is evident in the substantial and successful solutions they have devised to tackle carbon emissions. This dedication is acknowledged and valued even by external parties.

eTukTuk could change the world

eTukTuk (TUK) harnesses the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies to create an ecosystem focused on reducing carbon emissions by promoting eco-friendly transportation, specifically electric vehicles (EVs). It plays a vital role in driving the significant transition towards widespread EV adoption. Additionally, this system brings substantial benefits to all parties involved, allowing drivers to experience a significant increase in earnings. As an end user, you will also benefit from lower carbon emissions.

At the center of this effort is the eTukTuk EV, which offers a more cost-effective and reliable alternative to the traditional TukTuk. Its operation depends on an efficient charging infrastructure.

The remarkable achievements and milestones achieved by eTukTuk underline its considerable potential. The project continues to gain recognition and establish itself as a global success story.

An upcoming feature is a Play 2 Earn game reminiscent of Crazy Taxi, which allows users to efficiently pick and drop passengers while navigating traffic and ensuring their batteries remain fully charged. Naturally, participants will have the opportunity to earn TUK tokens through this exciting activity.

The project has already made significant progress, including collaboration with several notable institutions.

A key moment for the project came with the seamless integration of Layer 2 OPBNB from the BNB chain into its operations. This strategic move exemplifies eTukTuk’s dedication to driving efficiency and innovation, providing attractive opportunities for early adopters in the cryptocurrency space. This change was motivated by the decision to adopt the Proof of Staked Authority (POSA) consensus method on the BNB chain, a network that is experiencing significant growth in 2023.

Earlier this year, eTukTuk made a significant impact with its partnership with The Capital Maharaja Group, a leading Sri Lankan conglomerate with a strong presence in various private sector enterprises and over 44 international collaborations. Through this collaboration, The Capital Maharaja Group acquired a significant 20% equity stake in eTukTuk’s Sri Lankan operations.

Another notable collaboration worth highlighting is between eTukTuk and the Sri Lankan government. With official support, this partnership aims to install more than 200 charging station locations, which will provide substantial benefits for motorists. Drivers are expected to enjoy a significant 400% reduction in operating costs compared to using tuktuks powered by fossil fuels.

conclusion

eTukTuk has all the core principles of decentralized technology while prioritizing collective welfare. For individuals interested in both the cryptocurrency market and environmental protection, exploring presales and connecting with various social platforms is highly recommended.

