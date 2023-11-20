Not just Microsoft: These Big Tech stocks also reached record highs

Top Line

Technology stocks rise The burgeoning artificial intelligence sector had an eventful weekend Monday and a highly anticipated earnings report sparked optimism, sending several notable stocks to their highest levels on record.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testify before Congress in September. getty images

important facts

The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1% by mid-afternoon, outpacing the S&P 500’s 0.8% gain. Microsoft was the most notable riser, with its minority-owned OpenAI jumping more than 2% to an all-time high share price of nearly $380 after a surprising series of events resulted in OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announcing Microsoft’s new advanced Left to lead AI division. , a move that analysts see as a surprise but overall a boon for Microsoft. Nvidia, another $1 trillion-plus and AI-committed company, is similarly on track to close at its highest share price ever, rising 2% on Monday and extending its November rally to 24%, as investors took stock of Nvidia’s stock Tuesday afternoon. , which is expected to see a nearly 1,000% annual increase in profits. Shares of chip maker Broadcom also hit a record high on Monday, while several other AI-exposed tech stocks—Adobe, Intel, Meta, Micron and Palantir—all hit their highest respective shares in more than a year, according to FactSet. prices touched.

main background

OpenAI, which Microsoft reportedly acquired a 49% stake in in January, helped boost market appetite for tech stocks broadly with the debut of generative AI phenomenon ChatGPTT in November 2022. The Nasdaq shrank nearly 30% in the 11-month period before ChatGPT’s release as higher interest rates weighed on the growth-focused index’s valuations, but it has recovered nearly 25% since ChatGPT gained momentum for big tech’s earnings potential. % has increased. OpenAI, a private company that was originally founded as a non-profit before launching its “capped profits” division in 2019, took a beating on Friday from the market and even its investors like Microsoft. Shocked when it announced Altman’s removal. Despite much internal and external opposition, OpenAI ultimately did not reinstate Altman, which would have led him to join Microsoft directly, although The Verge reported on Monday afternoon that Altman may still return directly to OpenAI.

amazing facts

The Nasdaq is now up 11% in November, its best month since last July and fourth-best month of the last decade. The tech-heavy index’s 37% year-to-date jump has outpaced the S&P’s 19% gain.

big number

$4.9 trillion. The world’s seven most valuable tech stocks—Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla—have added that much market cap this year.

Further reading

More from ForbesMicrosoft stock hits all-time high after hiring ex-OpenAI’s Sam Altman

More from ForbesThese are the people who fired OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

More from ForbesIs OpenAI ‘dead to build a business with’? Altman Auster customers are looking for alternatives