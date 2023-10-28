The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has busted a money laundering syndicate called the Long River Syndicate, which is alleged to have used the Changjiang Currency Exchange to launder approximately $229 million of illicit funds over the past three years .

As part of Operation Avars-Nightwolf, a series of targeted raids were carried out, seizing high-quality assets and vehicles with an estimated value of $50 million.

Changjiang currency exchange exposed

A major operation led by AFP has exposed the Long River Syndicate, a money laundering network allegedly using the Changjiang currency exchange. Over the past three years, approximately $229 million of illicit funds have been laundered through twelve establishments across Australia.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of four Chinese nationals and three Australians in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, all charged with involvement in the syndicate. He is expected to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court in the coming days.

“It was just a gut feeling – it didn’t feel right,” said Stephen Demetto, assistant commissioner of the AFP, highlighting the reasons for the investigation. He pointed out that the expansion of Changjiang Currency Exchange during the COVID-19 lockdown raised doubts, especially given the decline in the number of international students and tourists.

AFP uncovered alleged links between the Changjiang Currency Exchange and known money laundering groups. Over the past three years, the exchange chain reportedly transferred more than $10 billion, with AFP claiming the company facilitated illicit money transfers for organized criminals.

Unveiling the complex web of ML and luxury lifestyle

The business was allegedly involved in money laundering activities totaling $228,883,561 between 2020 and 2023, with suspicions that some of the funds originated from cyber-enabled scams, smuggling of illegal goods, and violent crimes.

According to the police, the syndicate assisted its criminal clients in preparing business records, including forged invoices and bank statements. This allowed criminals and the Changjiang Currency Exchange to present illicit funds as originating from legitimate sources if authorities investigated them.

Members of the syndicate led a lavish lifestyle, frequenting expensive restaurants, consuming expensive wines and sake, traveling by private jets, driving high-end vehicles, and living in multi-million dollar homes. To avoid detection, they reportedly acquired fake passports at $200,000 each.

Assistant Commissioner DeMetto outlined the sophistication of the Long River Syndicate, describing it as a highly complex money laundering group deeply established within the financial services industry. He expressed confidence that the charges filed in this case will soon effectively disrupt the inflow and outflow of illicit funds into Australia.

source: cryptopotato.com