Not just Bitcoin: MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Coinbase (COIN) prices hit highest since 2022

While the price of BTC has been rising over the past few months, some stocks with strong ties to the asset or industry are also rising.

Such is the case with MicroStrategy, whose share price has increased more than 250% since the beginning of the year, and Coinbase (COIN), which has seen a 240% increase in the same time frame.

COIN and MSTR up triple digits YTD

After a brutal 2022, which saw market prices drop by more than 50% in months amid geopolitical tensions and industry collapse, nearly all crypto-related companies, projects, and assets were struggling at the start of 2023.

Two giants involved in the sector – Coinbase, the largest US-based crypto exchange, and MicroStrategy – the largest corporate holder of BTC, saw their share prices fall to multi-month lows.

COIN entered 2023 at $34, while MSTR was at $145. However, the new year started with a lot of optimism, and shares of both companies rose along with the rest of the market.

After several fluctuations during 2023, MSTR recently surpassed the $500 level and reached $520 for the first time since January 2022.

It took six months for COIN to rise above $100, but the stock lost its momentum in the subsequent market retracement. Nevertheless, a highly positive October and November pushed it north, and CON recently recorded its highest price in a year at $115.

It’s worth noting that these multi-month peaks have coincided with similar growth for Bitcoin as the primary cryptocurrency recently reached $38,500 for the first time in 18 months.

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Bet

MicroStrategy’s multi-billion dollar Bitcoin bet was in jeopardy when BTC plunged sharply last year to around $16,000, with unrealized losses exceeding $1 billion at one point.

However, the company was not deterred from its BTC-buying policy, even after Michael Saylor, who was at the forefront of the firm and its Bitcoin-related strategy, stepped down as CEO. Was.

This ideology has started bearing fruits. Bitcoin’s resurgence means the largest corporate holder of BTC now stands with massive unrealized profits of over $1 billion. Nevertheless, MicroStrategy and its executives have indicated several times in the past that they have no plans to sell any of their BTC holdings.

