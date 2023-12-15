By Aoife Barry

Applying for a job is an effort to highlight the most important information about your career journey.

But once your CV and cover letter are in the hands of a recruiter or potential new boss, it’s hard to know if they’ll be able to see what you want them to see.

Traditionally, people choose a chronological CV, where your work experience is determined by what year or decade you did it.

But there’s another way of building your CV that some people may particularly benefit from: the skills-based approach. This is an alternative way to highlight what you want a potential employer to know about yourself.

Using a skills-based approach means – as the name suggests – emphasizing the transferable skills you have gathered and honed in your career journey with a skills-based CV, sometimes referred to as a “functional CV”. It is said.

Why use a skills-based CV?

According to, a big reason to use this type of CV indeed career guideIf you don’t have previous experience in that type of role, but you have experience with the skills required for the job.

This is also an alternative approach if you’ve just come out of school or university and need to build up work experience; If you are moving to a new area; If your previous roles were similar; Or there are shortcomings in your CV.

The most important step when thinking about this type of CV is to look at the job description and analyze what type of skills are required for the role.

Pay attention to these, and then look at your employment history and see where those skills match up with the skills you already have. The task is then to use a skills-based CV to highlight those skills, so that the potential employer can see how you would be able to apply them to the role.

Your cover letter can also emphasize why you’ve chosen the skills-based route.

How to prepare a skills-based CV

One approach to a skills-based CV is to start with a personal statement Which highlights the skills acquired through experience.

It can be tailored based on the job one is applying for. The introductory statement is followed by a description of the educational experience.

This is followed by a skill profile, or a description of the skills acquired over the years. Instead of using job title titles, the titles are your skills. Skills gained from employment and other experiences can be used in this section.

This may be followed by a section on employment and work experience, but you do not need to go into too much detail as you will have already highlighted the skills associated with the roles in the section above.

Finally, this can be followed by a section on additional qualifications and, if applicable, a section on extra-curricular activities. This can be completed with details of your references.

How skills-based CVs can benefit job seekers

A report earlier this year found that 45 percent of employers use skills-related metrics to find candidates, a 12 percent increase year over year. From the perspective of how this approach benefits employers, it was found that the talent pool increases on average by approximately ten times when using a skills-first approach.

It could also help expand the candidate pool to include historically underrepresented groups, or people who might otherwise slip through the net, the report said.

For example, in jobs where women are traditionally underrepresented, putting skills first when it comes to the hiring approach can increase the proportion of women in the candidate pool by 24 percent more than men.

So if you’re looking to apply for new roles, a skills-based CV approach could be vital for you to understand the increasing emphasis on employee skills – and outlining why you would be the ideal employee for your ideal employer.

