Not a plane, not a boat – and this fast electric seaglider floats if the motors fail

Rhode Island-based Regent has raised $90 million to bring its 12-passenger electric Seaglider, a low-flying aircraft that operates only over water, into production by the middle of the decade. A vehicle like a business jet will travel up to 180 miles at a top speed of 180 mph.

I lectric vertical takeoff And landing air taxis, or eVTOLs, could someday be an exciting new way to get around urban landscapes and could involve billions of dollars of investment. But exactly when they will go into commercial service and how much travel in vehicles like helicopters will cost is not so clear.

Billy Thalheimer, who worked on eVTOL for spacecraft at Boeing’s Aurora Flight Sciences and Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, thinks a different type of battery-powered aircraft could come to market faster and be more affordable for passengers. Can: Seaglider. Similar to future business jets, they will take off from ordinary coastal docks, first operating like boats on hydrofoil stilts over the water at speeds of 40 mph or 50 mph. Once they reach open areas they take off and fly about five to 10 meters above the water. His startup, Regent, is testing quarter-scale prototypes and aims to be in production in about three years, Thalheimer said, with commercial units taking passengers to the islands of Hawaii or around the Florida coast for an estimated $40 ride. Will take.

Thalheimer and his Aurora colleague Mike Klinker, a fellow MIT-trained aeronautical engineer, started Regent in 2020 to focus on high-speed coastal travel and has since raised nearly $60 million in funding, including a $60 million round in October from Mark Cuban, Peter Thiel, Has raised $90 million. (through both his Family Fund and Founders Fund), Lockheed Martin, Japan Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, among others. Their initial product, the Viceroy, is designed to carry a dozen passengers and two crew up to 180 miles per charge at speeds up to 180 mph with no exhaust pollution.

The affordability of the Seaglider makes it particularly attractive to enthusiasts such as Cuban. “I like the concept,” the billionaire investor said. forbes, “With the exception of EVs, the ability to reduce travel time efficiently and cheaply is a game changer.”

Because it flies low and only over water, the Viceroy’s certification will be determined by the U.S. Coast Guard, a process that Thalheimer expects to be much faster than eVTOLS, which requires a lengthy, years-long certification by the Federal Aviation Administration. Process will be required.

Thalheimer explained that the path to commercialization at Aurora looked like “a billion dollars and a decade.” forbes, “And it was more than professional certification. We were building prototypes and just waiting for an email from the FAA that would clear us to (test) fly.

The gull-winged Viceroy, with twelve sets of propellers and a battery equivalent to seven Tesla, does not require a licensed pilot to operate as it essentially hovers above the water and the controls are similar to a boat. Its motor, battery pack and other key components are also designed to be easily replaced if anything goes wrong to ensure that maintenance costs are as low as possible.

“Our costs have been halved compared to existing best-in-class small aircraft,” Thalheimer said recently at the CoMotion LA mobility conference in Los Angeles. “It works out to about 40 cents per seat on our 12-passenger Viceroy. So for a 100-mile mission, let’s say between the Hawaiian islands, for example, you’re looking at $40″ per ticket, he said.

By comparison, a one-way helicopter flight from Long Beach, California, a 40-mile trip to Catalina Island, costs about $180. Lilium, a well-funded eVTOL startup, estimates its cost per seat mile will be about $2.25, or about five times Regent’s goal — carrying less than half the passengers.

Some of these savings come from energy savings from flying at lower altitudes, closer to the ocean, rather than flying thousands of feet in the air like airplanes and helicopters.

For example, by the time of World War II, military pilots knew that flying low was a good way to save fuel, said Mortez Gharib, professor of aeronautical engineering at Caltech and director of the university’s Center for Autonomous Systems and Technologies.

“When you fly very close to boundaries, be it land or water, you create an air cushion. That air cushion basically allows you to have some artificial lift,” said Gharib, who is not affiliated with Regent.

Passengers may also like one major safety feature: unlike planes, helicopters, and eVTOLs, if any kind of power or motor failure occurs on a Seaglider, they will float like a boat.

Sea glider for Saudis, tourists and marines

Thalheimer said the initial interest in Regent’s Seaglider was from yacht operators but the number of potential customers is expanding significantly.

“We’ve seen a lot of momentum in the airlines and the aviation sector,” Thalheimer said. “We’re starting to see airlines really start to think of themselves as transportation operators, thinking about the entire customer journey. And seagliders might actually fit nicely into that picture. Especially for airports located near ports and bays, he said.

In addition to Hawaii and Florida, the Regent Seagliders will also end up in NEOM, the future urban area Saudi Arabia is building and will feature a range of new types of transport, said Christian Thiel, head of future mobility. NEOM is also a regent investor.

“It will be completely integrated with our multimodal system,” Thiel said at the CoMotion conference. “We have 450 kilometers of coastline to service. … We have marine infrastructure in planning and design – we don’t have existing infrastructure. So we can start designing afresh and ensure that all our major hubs along this coastline can be serviced with Seagliders.

And it’s not just tourists and shorebirds who will be riding Regent’s Seagliders in a few years. In October the company won a $4.8 million contract from the US Marine Corps to demonstrate the potential of its hybrid craft as a new type of island-hopping vehicle to transport people or supplies.

Thalheimer said Regent is also designing a much larger, 100-passenger version of its Seaglider, though that’s not scheduled to happen until about 2030. This is primarily due to the limitations of current battery technology, so Thalheimer is exploring using a hydrogen fuel cell system instead. The company estimates it has $8 billion of potential orders from airlines and ferry companies for future Seagliders, including deposits for its first Seaglider delivery. Still, much of this will not translate into revenue unless commercial deliveries pick up pace.

Regent has enough funding to continue prototyping and begin test flights with human passengers in 2024. It is also setting up its first production facility in Rhode Island.

But expanding commercial operations will require more funds.

“We’re planning to fly next year, probably very late next year, so the next funding will probably be in early 2025,” Thalheimer said. He did not say what amount the Regent would demand at that time. But he hopes to launch as soon as possible: “How quickly do we scale up the manufacturing line, prove safety and get it to customers?”

