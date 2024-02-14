Growing a business’s revenue from $4 million to $40 million in just four years is no easy feat, but for entrepreneur, mother of two, and founder of low-sugar treat business Noshu, Rachel Bajada, that number is about to become a reality . In 2024 – and it all started with a humble beginning in her kitchen making her first sugar-free donuts.

Noshu was launched 10 years ago by Bajada after returning to Sydney after living for a few years in France.

She learned that several of her family members had type 2 diabetes and could not enjoy sweets or desserts at family events and gatherings without injecting insulin or avoiding them altogether.

“I knew that completely avoiding sugar and sweet foods was not a viable option for most of us,” Bajada said. smartcompany,

“So providing great-tasting, low-sugar sweets as an alternative to the sugar-laden mainstream snacks loved by Australians was vital for people to successfully reduce their long-term sugar consumption – and artificial use.” Doing so naturally, without sugar or chemical sweeteners, was equally important.”

Today, Noshu has over 40 products across six grocery categories and claims to have removed 1.8 million kilograms of sugar from the Australian diet over the past four years, thanks to over 10 years of research and development into sugar replacements.

Chemistry and Culture

Bajada believes that the key to sustainable growth is to have the right people around you at all levels, including employees and external advisors.

“Five years ago, I built a management team, which meant I was able to bring the skills and experience needed to take the business to the next level of growth,” she explains.

“There is only so much you can achieve on your own, so I believe that building a high functioning team with good chemistry, all driven by the same outcome, is the key to that growth and success.” The key was what we’ve seen in recent years.”

Noshu now has a team of 20 staff at its Alexandria headquarters and indirectly employs over 100 factory workers through its nine Australian contract manufacturers.

Bajada says that creating a positive and collaborative company culture, as well as an environment that people truly enjoy, while also seeing the positive impact they are making through Noshu’s products makes for great people. The key is to attract and retain.

“Building a business and raising a young family together is a serious job and it means we need a lot of help with child care, so luckily I’ve got family support on that front,” she says.

“But it also meant a lot of sacrifices, including having kids a little later in life and having my second child at age 41, because if we’d had kids earlier I wouldn’t have been involved in growing the startup as long. Patti. ,

During Bajada’s second pregnancy, she launched Noshu’s latest product, ‘Mind Blowing Jellies’.

The new product, which is currently available in both Coles and Woolworths confectionery aisles, is being sold at the rate of one packet per minute.

sweet success

The expansion of Noshu’s confectionery line marks a milestone for Noshu, with projected revenues of $40 million for the 2024 fiscal year and the new product line projected to generate $3 million in retail sales for the first year.

Noshu’s first product to be stocked in Woolworths was its donut range in 2016, with the brand also gaining placement in Woolworths and Coles stores across the country, as Bajada expanded the business internationally into Asia and the US.

“We met the buyers for Metro stores at a trade show and once they arrived at Metro stores their sales rates were very high, which opened both contacts and doors to discuss our new product ranges in other categories. As well as donuts in mainstream supermarkets,” she says.

“Launching in the metro was a great way to prove that our brand and proposition works, but without the risk of going national initially.

“After donuts, we developed a range of low-sugar baking mixes which we introduced to mainstream supermarket buyers and after countless cake deliveries and meeting attempts, we finally convinced them that low-sugar foods There is a real market and unmet need.

“After launching baking mixes we were able to leverage that success into other categories including nutritious snacks (bars), ready-made cakes and confectionery. “This was followed by broad ranging in Coles.”

Bajada confirmed smartcompany That Noshu has no plans to slow down.

“We are focused on the next phase of our growth by expanding within our current categories (cakes & bakery, baking mixes & aids, snack bars & confectionery) and increasing distribution into independent retailers and convenience as well as new and emerging other channels. are doing. markets, primarily across Asia,” she adds.

