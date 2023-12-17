Dec. 16—A couple running a Norwich-based barbecue business have filed for bankruptcy, halting a scheduled hearing in a civil case in which an underage woman is suing for damages related to sexual assault.

Court records show Iris Dwayne Gardner and wife Angelina Maria Gardner, who run Uncle D’s Blazin’ BBQ restaurants, Comfort Catering and Uncle D’s Blazin’ BBQ food truck, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Dec. 7, While jury selection was underway for the trial. In New London Superior Court.

Records show that bankruptcy resulted in an automatic stay of court proceedings or injunctions unless authorized by the bankruptcy court to continue.

The lawsuit, Jane Doe v. Iris and Angelina Gardner, comes from a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by Iris Gardner on August 9, 2017 when she was 14 years old.

The girl was a family friend of the Gardners and claims Iris Gardner stalked her in a suggestive manner, made sexual comments about her body and forcibly grabbed her buttocks, rubbed against her and kissed her, the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit also alleges that Angelina Gardner yelled at the victim, called her a liar and spread lies about the victim in the community.

Norwich Police arrested Iris Gardner in connection with the claims and she ultimately pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree sexual assault charge in 2019, accepting a sentence of five years’ probation. Iris Gardner is listed on the state’s sex offender registry for 2019. Conviction and conviction for fourth-degree sexual assault in 1993. Details of the 1993 sentencing were not immediately available.

Nate Baber, who represents the Gardners in the civil case, said the Gardners have consistently denied the allegations and that Iris Gardner has pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault under the Alford doctrine, meaning she has no right to prosecute them. Disagree with the details of the state’s allegations. But agreed to plead guilty to avoid the possibility of a harsher sentence at trial. Baber, who did not represent Gardner in the criminal case, said plea agreements are often made to avoid the uncertainty of facing a jury making a very difficult decision.

“He has denied the allegations from day one,” Babar said. “(The plaintiffs) have made every effort to pressure Mr. and Mrs. Gardner to pay and they will not do so because they deny the allegations.”

Attorney Anthony Spinella, who represents “Jane Doe” in the civil suit, said the bankruptcy declaration automatically halted a trial that was the culmination of years of litigation.

“It’s extremely disappointing from our perspective,” Spinella said. “This man has been convicted twice of sexual assault. He never spent a day in jail for any of these things and never paid a dime. These guys have completely avoided the consequences. We waited so many years for this trial. This is a manipulation of the system.”

Spinella said the sexual assault victim suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, which required psychological counseling and medical treatment. The girl, now 21, was willing to testify at the trial “to get over it and she thought it would help her rehabilitation.”

Baber denied that the bankruptcy was directly related to the civil lawsuit and said, “Like most Americans, they are under severe financial pressures … as well as an insistence on revealing something that isn’t there.” “

“They certainly didn’t file bankruptcy because they feared some judgment from this plaintiff,” Babar said. “(Iris Gardner) continues to deny these allegations and looks forward to presenting evidence.”

The bankruptcy filing indicates that the Gardners estimate their assets to be less than $50,000 and they have liabilities of more than $500,000. The bankruptcy case is pending.

Uncle D’s Blazin’ BBQ Restaurant, Comfort Catering and Uncle D’s Blazin’ BBQ Food Truck are all listed together on the same website, indicating the business’s restaurant is closed but the food truck is open. The restaurant at 146 W. Town St. in Norwich was damaged by fire on February 8, 2022 and never reopened.

Gardners could not be reached for comment.

